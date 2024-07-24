HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A damaged tractor blocks K-15 north of Hillsboro Tuesday after it turned into a passing semi, which then overturned in a ditch, spilling fuel and its load of corn.
Kids of various ages styled themselves to walk a runway and show off their fashion Monday at one of the first public events of this week's Marion County Fair. Out of 17 kids participating, only one was a boy. The fair will continue with a parade tonight, rodeos Thursday and Friday, and a demolition derby Saturday.
CVL Star Cinch Smith helps his team reach Saturday's state finals by nailing a base hit to third Friday night against Parsons, allowing him to reach and driving in a teammate on third. The team will represent Kansas in a regional tournament this week in Denver.
Murillo's Landscaping, Newton, spent last week revamping garden space around the courthouse. The company installed Karl Forester grasses, emerald spreader yew, gold mound spirea, Korean spice vibernum, variegated dwarf weigela, kindred spirit oak trees, Stella D'oro day lilies, Daubs frosted junipers, royal burgundy Japanese barberries, a burning bush, and crepe myrtles.
