Recently married Shay (left) and Dillon Callaway enjoy the dog days of summer, fishing as the sun set Aug. 6 at a pond in Hillsboro's business park.
Hillsboro United Methodist Church member Lindy Wiens organized school supplies for Hillsboro Elementary School teachers. Donors choose what to contribute by selecting paper apples clipped to Christmas trees.
Hazel Pilolla flies through the air with her hair straight up as she drops toward the water Sunday at Eastmoor United Methodist Church's back-to-school Summer Splash.
A stray cat stands next to a hole Monday on Walnut St. in Peabody. Many similar holes have been dug as Peabody begins a project that will see 60 blocks of water lines replaced.
