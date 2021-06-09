HEADLINES

  • Every pilgrim has a story

    Joseph Perez-Strohmeyer’s decision to fly to a state he never visited and join people he didn’t know on a pilgrimage stunned his family. But the Canton, Ohio, native said he couldn’t ignore the butterflies in his chest after a phone conversation with a stranger.

  • County lags in vaccination

    Although 50% of state residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19, just 34.3% of Marion County residents have been, according to county health nurse Diedre Serene. According to Kansas Department of Health and Environment data, 4,075 Marion County residents have been fully vaccinated.

  • No takers for broadband

    Despite Marion and three banks securing $35,000 to match a $160,000 grant to provide broadband internet to Marion’s industrial park, no business has signed up for it so far. When the city obtained the grant, council members thought businesses in the industrial park would sign on.

  • Museum display proves no dud

    For as long as anyone can remember, a World War I hand grenade and two French airplane bombs have been on display at Marion’s museum. Friday, they were detonated at the south county shop by soldiers from Fort Riley’s explosive ordinance division.

  • Deputy called to unruly council meeting in Burns

    An unruly scene at Tuesday’s Burns city council meeting caused the meeting to be adjourned early and a sheriff’s deputy to intervene. Earlier reports that an arrest had been made, presumed to be true on deadline because the deputy went to the county jail afterward, were false. The Record apologizes for that error.

  • Water turns brackish as project advances

    Marion residents have been finding brown water and sometimes foul-smelling water coming out of their pipes amid efforts to replace city lines in their neighborhoods. Large mounds of dirt piled up in bunkers have made streets look like war zones in areas where lines are being worked on.

OTHER NEWS

  • JR Hatters packs up store between rodeos

    Six to eight times a year, JR Hatters packs up its whole store — merchandise and equipment alike — to set down at rodeos and trade shows across the state. This time is a little different, however, because the store is moving up to a larger building in between rodeo weekends.

  • Fountains being prepared to flow

    Fountains in Marion’s Central Park are being prepared to be filled and turned on. Public works director Tim Makovec said Tuesday that the smaller fountain, with a newly installed bathing swan sculpture has been cleaned and will be flowing soon.

  • Marion takes 1st look at priorities

    Crumbling streets, more housing, increased demand for restaurants and hotel rooms because of tourists visiting Pilsen, fire equipment, and repairs to the city building were discussed Monday by Marion city council. It was the council’s first session to discuss budget priorities for fiscal year 2022. No decisions were made. Instead, department heads came with wish lists.

  • Hillsboro man taken to jail, then hospital

    A Hillsboro man arrested on suspicion of trespassing Saturday was released from custody when it became apparent he needed medical attention. An ambulance was called to Marion County Jail. Marion ambulance took the man, whose name police would not release, to Newton Medical Center for treatment of a suspected overdose.

  • Lawyers agree on competency test

    A lawyer for Marion resident Rexana Siebert, who has 10 criminal cases pending against her, and county attorney Joel Ensey agreed Monday to have her evaluated to determine whether she is competent to stand trial. Siebert is charged with burglary and criminal trespass stemming from a May 14 incident in which she allegedly entered a friend’s home without permission and took a bath.

  • Route 56 Classic Cruisers rev for annual car show Saturday

    After a year off from COVID-19, the Route 56 Classic Cruisers’ annual car show will return Saturday to Hillsboro’s Memorial Park. Kim Abrahams, president of Classic Cruisers and organizer of the event, estimates that 80 to 110 vehicles will show.

COUNTY

  • Roads could take 8 weeks

    It could take six to eight more weeks for county road crews to fix damage to roads caused by last month’s flooding, county engineer Brice Goebel told county commissioners Monday. “We had water coming out of flat wheat fields,” Goebel said. “It’s just unbelievable.”

  • Farmers' market opens for the season

    Five vendors appeared at Hillsboro farmers’ market when it opened for the summer Thursday at Memorial Park. That’s a bit short of the market’s six to 10 vendor average of last year. Vendors pay no fees and are not required to follow a schedule. The market officially is open Thursdays 5 to 7 p.m. for vendors who make products from their home or garden.

  • County sets fireworks times

    Times for the sale and shooting of fireworks outside of city limits in Marion County were approved Monday by county commissions. Fireworks may be sold and shot:

  • Post office reopens nearly 2 years after flooding

    Durham has reopened its post office nearly two years after devastating floods had residents picking up mail in Herington. The lobby is now open 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

  • Algae advisories issued for both lakes

    Runoff from last week’s storms took a toll on Marion County’s lakes. A blue-green algae warning was issued Thursday for Marion Reservoir, and a less-serious watch was issued for Marion County Lake.

DEATHS

DOCKET

OUTDOORS AND HOME

  • Wiccan garden a calming backyard oasis

    From lavender growing in a cracked witch’s cauldron to plants in buckets, tanks, pots, a wheelbarrow, and even an old wringer washer, Autumn Hanson has a garden with something for everyone. A large rubber ducky constantly bathes under a stream of water that runs from an old water pump into a stock tank where the ducky floats.

  • Homes offer modern convenience, country peace and quiet

    If you are looking for a quick getaway or a quiet weekend vacation owner of Marion County rental properties hope to meet your needs. Operators of several renovated vacation rentals have included modern conveniences on estates with country peace and quiet.

  • Lake shop to offer live bait after mix-up stalls application

    Marion County Lake’s reopened shop plans to start selling live bait Tuesday, but a county commissioner first will need to hand-deliver paperwork in Emporia. Lake supervisor Isaac Hett hopes David Crofoot’s errand will iron out a mix-up that marooned the shops application in bureaucratic purgatory.

PILGRIMAGE

  • Wichita artist writes song for father Kapaun

    Jack Korbel had been so inspired by Father Kapaun’s life he decided to name his son after him long before a medical emergency led to the boy’s 10-weeks-early delivery. A Wichita resident, Korbel prayed for Kapaun’s intercession the eight weeks his baby was in neonatal intensive care.

  • Song for father Kapaun

    Song for father Kapaun Father Kapaun you remember what it’s like down here on Earth,

OPINION

  • Taking a sip from a fountain of commonsense

    It should come as no great surprise — but I’m sure it will provide ample fodder to a handful of venomous people constantly accusing us of all manner of false, hateful things on anti-social media — for me to admit I’m strange. I have a thing for Caffeine Free Diet Dr Pepper, which seems to have vanished from store shelves since the pandemic. I love techno-gizmos that turn things off and on by talking to them. I absolutely refuse to develop any sense of Christmas spirit until after I have watched for something like the 60th time both popular versions (two others can be ignored) of “Miracle on 34th St.” I’ve boldly gone where only Trekkies go and memorized nearly every line of every “Star Trek” movie and series ever launched. I’ve taken probably a thousand photos of Marion’s courthouse and Central Park fountains.

  • Never poke the beast

    We’re by no means perfect. Just ask Tampa readers, whose papers probably arrived a day late the past few weeks. Or Marion readers, who’ve had to wait a few hours to pick up their papers from our office on recent Wednesdays. Or local postal workers, who’ve rushed around to accommodate production problems at our press in Hutchinson the past few weeks. We’re not blameless in this. We typically push our deadlines — sometimes too far — to try to publish the best newspaper possible each week. Sometimes, when there are problems elsewhere in addition to our pressing, the system breaks down. Add to that our being down a person because of an injury that we hope will soon be resolved, and we’ve had later papers — for which we abjectly apologize.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Vintage goods

PEOPLE

  • Birthday card showers requested

    The family of Margaret Hein, who will turn 95 June 16, is requesting a card shower for her. Her address is Margaret Hein, 1 Park Ave No. 101, Hillsboro KS 67063.

  • Weekend concerts planned

    Tabor College will offer three weekends of music this month, starting with a jazz concert by Teichler and Friends at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Kliewer Plaza, outside the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. R. Christopher Teichler is an associate professor and director of instrumental music at Tabor.

  • Farmers market checks, commodities available

    Packets of seven $5 vouchers that can be used at farmers markets are available for qualifying seniors 60 years old and older. The vouchers can be used to purchase fruits, vegetables, honey, and herbs from authorized farmers at any farmers market in Kansas.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

SCHOOL

  • College degrees and honors

  • Hillsboro grad to play at Tabor

    Hillsboro High graduate Teegan Werth has signed to join the women’s basketball team at Tabor College this fall. Werth scored 1,017 points during her high school basketball career and scored an averageof 11.2 points a game as a senior for the Trojans, who ended the season 19-4, their best record in eight years.

  • 7 earn state FFA degrees

    Four Centre and three Goessel High school students received state degrees by Future Farmers of America during a virtual state convention this past week. Centre students Samantha Engler, Elias Jirak, Dillon Knepp, and Lane Methvin and Goessel students Bethany Herrel, Berlin Lewis, and Luke Wiens were among 40 south-central district students honored.

  • Honor roll

MORE…

© 2021 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

