After a two-hour hearing Wednesday morning in Marion County District Court, District Judge Ryan Rosauer bound former Marion police chief Gideon Cody over for trial on a charge of interference with judicial process.
Trial is set for five days, beginning Feb. 2.
For the next five weeks less fuel will be available in Marion, but afterward a new source of premium fuel may be available.
Diesel fuel will not be available.
THC-infused beverages like those being sold at several locations were among items seized as illegal in Kansas Bureau of Investigation raids statewide executing search warrants at vape shops and CBD dispensaries.
“Some THC-infused beverages were seized during these search warrants, but this was not a major focus of the investigations,” Melissa Underwood, communications director for KBI, said.
The first step in restoring the 1926 Mitchell Whirl merry-go-round in Central Park has started.
Marion City Council last week agreed to purchase of parts for $2,475 to repair the playground equipment.
Sunday’s “Rocky’s Last Stand” race, organized by local volunteers and Forward Motion Hare Scramble Championship, was named in honor of John “Rocky” Hett, who died in July. It was Forward Motion’s 13th of 14 races this season.
Racers, many of whom knew each other from earlier competitions, came as early as Friday to set up camp, ready their motorcycles, cook out, and visit with friends old and new.
The warning may have come a couple of days too late for a deputy sheriff, but state officials are urging drivers to be especially wary of deer the next several weeks.
In Marion County, wrecks involving deer set a record in the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, according to computer analysis of reports published in this newspaper’s For the Record page:
Marion County
deer CRASHES
from October to September
2020-’21 121
2021-’22 153
2022-’23 149
2023-’24 147
2024-’25 156
Even as a major investigation of trophy deer poaching in southeastern Kansas has come to a close, a deer poaching investigation remains under active review locally.
Morris County Attorney Michelle Brown, who also serves as Marion County Attorney, is reviewing a probable cause affidavit from Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks alleging more than 300 counts against suspects in Morris County killings.
Dustin Raney’s application for a short-term rental at Marion County Lake received some pushback Monday from Marion County Commissioners.
Clarke Dirks was the most vocal, saying too many questions needed answers.
A fight among politicians in the District of Columbia might seem a long way away, but fallout is hitting home here.
Signs on the door of the USDA office in Marion announce that the office is closed because of a federal government shutdown.
A multi-county high-speed chase Friday went south on K-15 from Abilene to US-56, then east on US-56 to Hillsboro, south along Ash St. in Hillsboro, then continued on Indigo Rd., before turning west on US-50 to Harvey County.
Hillsboro Police Chief Jessey Hiebert said a Hillsboro officer went to the intersection of US-56 and K-15 north / Holly Rd. to try to block the driver from turning toward Hillsboro, but that effort failed.
The City of Hillsboro has changed its policy on people not paying utility bills.
City Clerk Danielle Bartel told City Council members last week the city had streamlined its shut-off process.
Peabody Police Chief Matthew Neal was a little surprised Monday when the City Council put a temporary hold on two new police vehicles he requested.
The vehicles are a Ford Explorer for $41,910 and an F-150 truck for $48,262. The cost to outfit the two would add between $14,000 and $20,000.
Spam is a staple in many cupboards, but it was used in an entirely different way Saturday.
More than a dozen Marion County residents crowded into the basement of Peabody Township Library to show off their artistic abilities through the use of Spam.
Those who have not been in Peabody the last few months might be shocked at the amount of construction downtown, especially on Walnut St.
The first phase of a water line project consists of about 60 blocks, according to Darin Neufeld, vice president of EBH Engineers.
Donna Ratzlaff Hetrick will give an organ recital at 7 p.m. Saturday at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, 1304 K-15.
The recital will be the same one she performed in Chelmno, Poland, in 2024 in memory of Mennonite ancestors who lived in Poland from 1600 to 1800.
A regular reader asked a troubling yet reassuring question the other day.
“I’m curious,” she wrote. “Are you against wind farms? Several times I’ve heard people say that they were sure you were, and my cousin said this to me the other day. I said, ‘Really? Are you sure?’ I decided I’m going to ask.”
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: The fly-by
LETTERS: County duties,
Talking trash
A lawn on 170th Rd. just west of US-77 is graced by a model of the Statue of Liberty.
Unlike many other models found across the country, the statue is made of aluminum instead of copper and holds a light globe, not a torch, in its hand.
-
Members of the Collett and Hayen families had their 66th annual reunion Sunday at Marion County Lake Hall.
Thirty-seven family members gathered for a potluck dinner and an afternoon of visiting and reminiscing.
-
-
Open enrollment, when Medicare recipients are able to change their main and supplemental coverage, begins today and will run through Dec. 7.
Seniors are able to change Medicare Advantage plans, change drug plans, change supplemental plans, or change between Medicare Advantage and original Medicare.
-
Lu Turk has been extremely busy signing seniors up for Medicare.
“I will see people until Dec. 5 to go over drug and Medicare plans,” said Turk, director of the county’s department on aging.