Junior DaSilva, 3, Raymore, Missouri, takes a few turns on his miniature motorcycle while his father waits to race Sunday.



Workers prepare to lift one of two fuel tanks from the ground at Casey's General Store in Marion.



In a scene reminiscent of an Alfred Hitchcock horror movie, nearly 150 birds gathered over the weekend on power lines near 56 Express Tire and Service in Marion's industrial park. Attracted by the power line's warmth and vantage to detect both predators and prey, birds can safely touch a single line without completing a circuit. If, however, one bird touching others also touches a second line or anything grounded, the entire flock could be electrocuted.