A cow struggles through mud and manure Monday at Double B Cattle in Lincolnville.
Neil Croxton, a geologist with the Kansas Department of Transportation, examines a creekbed washout on Luta Creek caused by heavy rain.
At the conclusion of their 60-mile walk, a boy accompanying one of the pilgrimage families shared his water with a local dog that joined the procession shortly before it reached the church in Pilsen.
More than 100 people crowd into a public hearing on a proposed wind farm in the southern portion of the county.
