HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Senior Nicole Cademartori's cat was among the best-dressed graduates this weekend. Adorned with its own mortarboard, the cat was held by a friend of Cademartori's as she was called up on stage to receive her diploma at Peabody-Burns High School. Senior Nicole Cademartori's cat was among the best-dressed graduates this weekend. Adorned with its own mortarboard, the cat was held by a friend of Cademartori's as she was called up on stage to receive her diploma at Peabody-Burns High School.



Art instructor Pat Wick provided Native American artifacts that some students took a liking to. Art instructor Pat Wick provided Native American artifacts that some students took a liking to.



Graduate Lander Smith shares "A Moment in Time" with his family during Saturday's graduation ceremony. Graduate Lander Smith shares "A Moment in Time" with his family during Saturday's graduation ceremony.