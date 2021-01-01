HEADLINES

  • Trash cutoff expected to snowball

    Waste Connection’s shocking one-week notice that 103 rural residences will lose trash pickup may be just the first in a series of challenges county residents face. County commissioner Kent Becker disclosed Monday that the company plans to end trash pickup in Durham, Lincolnville, and Tampa and other rural areas when contracts with those towns expire in the coming year.

  • COVID cases double

    Although state data on new diagnoses is not available, county data show a more than doubling of active COVID-19 cases in the past week. On Nov. 29, the health department reported 37 active cases. Three days later, it reported 83. As of Monday, it was reporting 88 active cases.

  • Malls? Websites? Unique gifts available closer to home

    The Ewert family of Marion works all year to make delightful décor items marketed from home during the Christmas season. Elaine Ewert turns spindles, small and large, into unique Santa figures, each with an individually designed face and a full beard.

  • Search yields drugs, stimulus check, fake ID

    No charges have been filed, but Marion police reportedly are investigating what may be a drug-related ring involving a stolen stimulus check and falsified identification document. At 6:37 p.m. Dec. 1, Marion officer Aaron Slater stopped a vehicle near 3rd and Welch Sts.

  • Classic car is dream, hard work

    Ben Steketee’s dream car took a 15-year wait and now is taking time to restore to its original glory. The 1972 Buick Riviera formerly belonged to Rex Flaming. Stekette saw it after Hillsboro Fire Department put out a fire on Flaming’s farm.

  • Exchange students share thoughts on American life

    Goessel High School is the only high school in the county with exchange students this year, hosting five juniors and one senior from Germany, Spain, and France. Four students — Eider Basoa and Oihane Lechuga from Spain and Sophie Rebitzer and Korvin Heiseke from Germany — gathered Saturday at Pizza Hut in Hillsboro to discuss their experiences with a Record reporter. At the time, Oihane was on a fake baby assignment from her human growth and development class and had to bring the fake baby with her. Despite its reputation among Goessel students, the fake baby cried only once.

OTHER NEWS

  • Renovation work slow but steady

    Wichita resident Todd Malcolm’s renovation of the Bowron building in Marion is going slower than expected, but making steady progress. When he bought the historic building in August 2020, he hoped to have the 2,700 square-foot top floor, which will be his living space, renovated by early 2021.

  • Daughters file suit over fiery crash

    The daughters of a woman killed Feb. 26 in a fiery crash on US-56 filed a wrongful death suit Thursday against the estate of the driver of the van that allegedly caused the wreck. Nathan D. Puett, 30, Salina, was eastbound when his 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan veered across the center line and crashed head-on into a westbound 2000 Ford F-150 driven by James L. Potter, 70, of Emporia. The Ford caught fire.

  • Hillsboro figures out water plant leak

    A leaky valve is thought to be the root of a Hillsboro water plant lagoon spilling water onto an adjacent field. City administrator Matt Stiles told council members Tuesday that Kevin Winter contacted him and was upset about the water draining into his field.

  • Grants available in Peabody

    Charitable organizations’ applications for grants to enhance healthy lifestyles, behaviors, and environments in Peabody are being accepted until Jan. 5 by Peabody Community Foundation. Size and number of grants will depend on the requests received.

COUNTY

  • Seldom-used crisis items set to become homeless

    Wanted: Evicted tenant seeks secure storage space for generous handful of seldom-used items. Among them: a couple of industrial generators and a set of trailers, including a 60-footer that transforms into a 200-foot-tall radio relay tower and another that could replace the sheriff’s dispatch office as a mobile command post.

  • County works on wish list

    County commissioners devoted considerable time at their meeting Monday to drafting their Christmas wish list. Instead of writing to Santa, however, the county will be applying for funding under the federal government’s American Rescue Plan, designed to bolster infrastructure and provide a healthier environment in response to COVID-19.

  • County mum after pothole protest

    County commissioners had no substantive response Monday after a resident asked that a lengthy complaint and threat of tax boycott over county roads be read to them. Jerry Mendoza, an Aulne resident who with his wife consults about business matters after having run the now-defunct Dorothy’s Coffee Shop and Tea Room in Marion, complained about 140th Rd. between Sunflower and Pawnee Rds.

DEATHS

  • Donald Montigny

    Services for Donald E. Montigny, 66, who died Monday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Scout House in Hillsboro’s Memorial Park. Born Sept. 10, 1955, in East Meadow, New York, to John and Vivian (Branagan) Montigny, he married Bonnie Squires on April 10, 1983, in New York.

  • Phyllis Landis

    Rosary for Phyllis Hein Landis, 79, who died Nov. 30 at her home in rural Marion after a battle with cancer, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark Catholic Church, Marion. A graveside service at Marion Cemetery will follow. Friends and family will gather at Holy Family church hall after the service for a light luncheon and time of remembering.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Bill Robinson

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Richard Schaffer

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mary Ann Smithhart

DOCKET

HOLIDAY

  • Usual 'unusual' Christmas displays appear

    Dragging Christmas decorations out of storage and webbing the lawn with extension cords is worth the light in children’s eyes when they drive by Delores Herzet’s house. Herzet started to use her front yard as a wintery wonderland when her daughters were young, following a family tradition.

  • Pizza nights set at Peabody American Legion

  • Turquoise Table offers holiday gathering

    An alternative to spending Christmas alone at home will be offered at 1 p.m. Christmas day at the Turquoise Table. Owner Michelle Flaming said the event will be a celebration of the birth of Jesus and is open to anyone at no charge.

  • Christmas concerts planned

    Food donations for Main Street Ministries will be collected at Monday’s Christmas concerts by Hillsboro Middle and High School bands and choirs. Sixth-graders will perform at 6:30 p.m., followed by seventh and eighth graders and, at 7:30 p.m., by high school musicians.

  • Concert times change

    Marion Elementary School winter concerts have been changed because of the school’s number of COVID-19 cases. The changes were made to allow more social distancing in the Performing Arts Center during concerts. Times will be:

OPINION

  • It's clobberin' time

    Random thoughts while pondering how a massive federal spending plan for make-work jobs can fix an economy stalled because not enough people are willing to work:

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Defined by your accretions

PEOPLE

  • Centre Greenhands win sales contest

    An ag sales team of freshmen FFA members from Centre High School placed first and a Marion team finished second Dec. 1 at Marion. Teams picked a product and sold it to a potential customer. Centre’s Kaitlynn Bina placed first individually; Olivia Carlson, sixth; Robert Spohn, ninth; and Hayley Whiteley, 10th. Marion’s Luke Watkins placed third; Jackson Bitonti, seventh; and Bryan Barrell, eighth.

  • TEEN to meet

    Directors of the school TEEN network will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Marion district offices, 101 N. Thorp St.

  • Senior center menus

  • BIRTH:

    Matilda and Nolan Fine

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

HOLIDAY

  • 'Closets' offer cost-free medical equipment

    Most everyone keeps Band-Aids and aspirin in medicine cabinets, but where can you get a wheelchair, crutches, or a commode on short notice? Josie’s Closet in Goessel and the newly opened Dee’s Medical Closet Etc. in Tampa provide a solution.

  • Brothers share a kidney

    Hillsboro Ford service mechanic Shane Goerzen, 26, learned last year after an out-of-the-ordinary doctor’s visit that his kidneys were functioning at only 4%. “There was too much scar tissue to even really tell why,” he said. “In high school, I took a bunch of ibuprofen for pain management for sports. I didn’t know what doing too much would do, and that can actually do a lot of damage to the kidney.”

SPORTS

  • Trojans salvage split

    The Sterling Black Bears have had a knack for being a perennial nuisance for Hillsboro Trojan basketball teams. Sure the Hillsboro boys won the Class 2A state title a year ago and were a semifinalist before COVID wiped out the 2020 tournament. But the Black Bears also were a semifinalist and have had the Trojans’ number the last two years.

  • Trojans retain rankings

    Both Hillsboro basketball teams continue to be ranked in this week’s poll by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association. The Trojan boys maintain their No. 1 ranking in Class 2A while the girls remain at No. 6 in the state.

  • Goessel dominates Marion

    In the week’s only matchups between county teams, Goessel overwhelmed Marion in boys and girls basketball Friday at season-opening games in Marion. Boys

  • Peabody derails Herington

    Jumping out to a huge 30-5 first quarter lead, the Peabody-Burns Warrior boys coasted to an easy 59-28 victory Friday over the visiting Herington Railroaders. Peabody’s dominance continued in the second quarter, with the Warriors outscoring the Railroaders 15-8 before the teams settled down for nearly equal scoring in the second half.

  • Centre teams split opening games

    Centre split season-opening basketball games Friday at home. Boys

MORE…

