  • Reasons for arrest not available yet

    The events leading up to former county economic development director Teresa L. Huffman’s Oct. 8 arrest won’t be disclosed before next week — if even then. Wichita lawyer John Stang, hired to defend Huffman on a charge of misuse of public funds, filed a motion a week ago seeking that the probable cause affidavit, formally requested by Marion County Record, be kept under wraps until he has time to review it himself.

  • Barkman Honey coordinating hurricane relief

    With Barkman Honey’s main apiary in Blountstown, Florida, the devastation of Hurricane Michael hits home in Hillsboro. Mindy Tharp, honey procurement coordinator for Barkman, said most of the company’s Florida employees have suffered damage to their homes or know people who have lost homes.

  • Health fair offers something for everyone

    From toddlers to seniors, Marion County Health Fair will have good things for everyone. This year’s health fair will be 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Nov. 3 at Hillsboro Elementary School.

  • County hires planning and zoning director

    County Commissioners hired Sharon Omstead as director of the planning and zoning board Friday. She was approved unanimously, with commissioner Randy Dallke participating by phone.

  • Toy Run set for Nov. 3

    The 25th annual Marion County Toy Run will begin at Sher Bowl Lanes, 131 S. Thorp, Marion, at 1 p.m. Nov. 3. Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion #366, ABATE of Kansas Dist. 9, and Route 56 Classic Cruisers, the Toy Run has become a major benefactor for underprivileged children of Marion County.

  • Man fractured, not defeated

    Jerry Vance, 58, is a broken man by societal standards, but to those around him — residents and staff alike — he is an inspiration. Vance is a resident at Westview Manor of Peabody.

  • Cancer patient overwhelmed by support

    When Roger Ryder was asked if the hospital could make the family the beneficiaries for the fourth annual Heart and Sole 5K, it was one more blessing he hadn’t seen coming. “I never expected one penny from anyone in this town,” he said. “I’m so overwhelmed that so many people got together to help.”

  • Astronaut on NASA launch attended school in Peabody

    Peabody-Burns sophomore Sarah Spencer has been interested in the national space program since fourth grade, and she jumped at the chance to join a small group of people who gathered at Coneburg Inn early Thursday to observe the televised launch of a Russian Soyez space rocket from Kazakhstan. The rocket was headed for the International Space Station, and one of the two astronauts on board was Nick Hague, who spent many of his early years in Peabody.

  • Mayor addresses housing issues

    Marion Mayor Todd Todd Heitschmidt spoke to Marion Kiwanis Club members about economic development Tuesday. In addition to expanding low-income housing, Marion needs to capitalize on recent growth of industry in McPherson, he said.

  • Project graduate finds purpose

    Alli Larsen of Marion was a member of the first group of interns who enrolled in Project SEARCH at Tabor College. She completed the program in May and is a dietary aide at St. Luke Hospital. “Alli works hard,” said head cook Shawna Pierce. “She’s shy but very polite. She has a positive attitude all of the time.”

  • Church to present special ministry event

    Mission Eurasia will present a special ministry event at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Their faith-building program includes music by the Cherenkov family and information on ministry and movements in Ukraine and other countries of the former Soviet Union.

  • Vocalist to perform Broadway revue

    Hillsboro native David Vogel will perform the musical revue “The Golden Age of Broadway” at 9:45 a.m. Oct. 19 at the Lifelong Learning program at the Prieb-Harder Black Box Theater inside Shari Flaming Center for the Arts on the Tabor College campus. Vogel’s performance will take the audience back to Time Square theaters of the mid-20th century as he performs the romantic and dazzling songs that made this era of Broadway music unforgettable. His backup ensemble will include his father, Bradley Vogel, plus David Martens and Bruce Major.

  • Tabor College club needs craft supplies

    The Social Justice Club at Tabor College is seeking donations of craft supplies such as crayons, markers, colored pencils, Play-Doh, glue sticks, and stickers. The supplies will be included in shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child.

  • Peabody food drive Saturday

    Donations for the Peabody food bank will be collected Saturday starting at 9 a.m. by Boy Scouts Troop 108 and Peabody-Burns Girl Scouts. Non-perishable items should be placed in plastic bags on the porch by 9 a.m.

  • Peabody board appoints coach

    Four Peabody-Burns school board members were present Oct. 10 for the regular meeting. Kody Tegtmeier was approved as head track coach for the 2018-19 season.

  • Broken tree causes power outage in Marion

    Fifteen to 20 percent of city residents lost power Sunday night when the weight of snowfall caused a tree behind 602 E. Hudson to snap in half, breaking an electrical wire. At 9:32 p.m. Marion public works employees found one phase of primary service gone in a loop of the electrical wiring system.

  • Woodcarving keeps retired veteran busy

    Woodworkers will be honored Thursday at the Senior Citizens of Marion County annual meeting in Marion. Keith Holtsclaw of Hillsboro is one of those who chose to be recognized.

  • Exercise shows results for Marion seniors

    “You’re doing great, now this is the final set.” Aaron Swank’s and Tristen Cope’s voices cut through the music as they eased participants through Thursday’s Stay Strong, Stay Healthy program at Marion Senior Center.

  • Need a Medicare plan change? The time is now

    Open enrollment period now to Dec. 7 By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer Seniors who want to enroll in Medicare for the first time, switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan, enroll in a Medicare Part D plan, or change their Medicare Advantage or Part D plan have from now until Dec. 7 to make those changes.

  • Social Security to increase slightly

    Because of an increase in the Consumer Price Index as determined by the Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 67 million Americans will get a 2.8 percent cost-of-living increase in their Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits in 2019. Social Security recipients will get their increase in January. SSI recipients will get their increase Dec. 31.

  • Medicare part B isn't free

    While visiting with a daughter over the weekend, I found that she was surprised to learn that Medicare isn’t always a free medical service. She thought that after a person reaches 65 and enrolls in Medicare, all medical services are free. It’s true that Medicare Part A hospital insurance is free. It covers inpatient hospital care, skilled nursing facility, hospice, lab tests, surgery, and home health care.

  • Calvin Schmidt

    Services for retired Chrysler vehicle inspector Calvin Schmidt, 66, will be 11 a.m. Oct. 26 at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. He died Sept. 25. He was born June 18, 1952, in Newton to Ruben and Laurinda Schmidt.

  • John Topham

    Services for longtime Peabody resident John Topham, 92, will be 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at Peabody Christian Church. John died Oct. 2 in Griswold, Iowa. Services will be followed by a graveside service at Peabody cemetery. Born May 30, 1926, in Newton to John and Gertrude Topham, he married Ruth Engel July 16, 1950. She survives.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Shirley Adams

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Leah Claney

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Darlene Papke

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Elvina Ediger

  • Marion volleyball team makes late-season push

    After struggling during the middle part of the season, Marion volleyball capped their regular season with a run to the Heart of America tournament semifinals. Marion has gone 6-2 in the past eight days, including a 3-0 performance Oct. 9.

  • Second-ranked Olpe too much for Marion gridirons to handle

    Heavy rainfall blanketed the area last week, quite symbolic of the way the football season has gone for the Warriors. But it hasn’t just rained on them, it’s poured, adding up to five straight losses and a 1-6 record.

  • Marion runners place well at league race

    The Warriors’ cross-country team rediscovered their form at the Heart of America league meet Thursday. After struggling at last week’s race, Marion returned stronger, with all four runners placing in the top-50.

  • Centre trounces Rural Vista, 48-0

    Centre’s archrival Rural Vista wasn’t much of a rival Friday as the Cougars easily defeated the Heat, 48-0. Seniors Xavier Espinoza and Kyle Naerebout played their last regular season high school football game on Bud Peterson Field.

  • East Coast trip offered to Centre community

    Centre High School principal Donald Raymer informed the school board Monday about his plans to offer an east coast trip to students and community members. He said the $2,400 trip would not be a school-sponsored event. Everyone who participated would be responsible to cover his or her own expenses and provide transportation to the airport.

  • Menu area schools

