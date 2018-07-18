HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Heavy rain Tuesday prompted a flash flood warning for Marion County as surface flooding hindered travel along Walnut St. in Marion.
Sienna Belshe of Moundridge hooked a drum on her second cast Monday at Marion County Lake. She and grandpa, Marion resident Verlyn Uhrig, fish often when she stays with him.
Football team members line up for a blocking drill during football camp last week.
Randy Frank, county emergency management director, discusses a diesel spill on US-50 Monday with hazmat personnel. Approximately 120 gallons leaked from fuel tanks of a semi when it ran into a ditch.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2018 Hoch Publishing