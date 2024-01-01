HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



To start the homecoming candidate games Monday, Marion candidates paint each other's faces with ketchup, chocolate, and other condiments. From left, Kenna Wesner paints Luke Watkins; Addison Cooper paints Brian Nguyen; and Taryn Kraus paints Luke Wessel. Centre, Marion, and Hillsboro homecoming royalty will be crowned Friday.



Lane Smith dodges, tackles and leaves the Bennington defense in the dust during a 41-yard receiving touchdown Friday. Lane Smith dodges, tackles and leaves the Bennington defense in the dust during a 41-yard receiving touchdown Friday.



The Warriors burst into celebration after a point scored, keeping the energy high on Friday. The Warriors burst into celebration after a point scored, keeping the energy high on Friday.