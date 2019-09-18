HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
The cemetery at Marion County's Poor farm on Old Mill Rd. is overgrown. The county has decided to take responsibility for mowing the graveyard.
Workers power washed the old and painted down new crosswalks as remodeling work continued on Main St.
A worker with Marion City Parks Department touches up the paint on rail fencing Monday at Central Park ahead of Saturday's Art in the Park celebration.
Marion's Megan Neufeld, 13, spikes the ball over Centre's Samantha Ezpinoza during the third set of the county battle at Saturday's Centre tournament. Centre won the match in three sets.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing