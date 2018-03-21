HEADLINES

  • EMS chief submits resignation

    The county will once again search for a new emergency medical director after Ed Debesis gave commissioners his resignation, effective June 1, at the end of Monday’s meeting. Debesis, who had already spoken to commissioners in a scheduled agenda appearance, returned to the commission room at the end of Monday’s meeting and asked for an executive session to discuss personnel matters.

  • Seized phones contain nudity

    Cell phones seized Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 from two students and from Peabody-Burns social studies teacher Chris Young contained videos and partially nude photos of all three, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Feb. 23 and released Friday by district court. The affidavit also states that Young allegedly gave one of the students a promise ring as a Christmas gift.

  • Burn ban lifted, but not without complaint

    A countywide burn ban issued by commissioners last week was lifted Monday on the recommendation of Lincolnville fire chief Lester Kaiser. However, burn bans in general were criticized by a Peabody farmer during public comment session after the commissioners’ final agenda item.

  • St. Luke Hospital adds urology to list of local health services

    Long hours as an attending physician at a Topeka hospital weren’t good for Kristopher Carlson, but the balance in life they caused him to seek will benefit area residents needing his services. Carlson is coming to St. Luke Hospital twice monthly to see patients who need care and treatment in his specialty, urology.

  • Leave it to beaver to brighten Aulne church's 'Beast Feast'

    Anyone who likes to try new foods would have had their fill Saturday at the third annual Beast Feast put on by the men of Aulne United Methodist Church. The event brought a capacity crowd of 300 people to Marion County Lake Hall to consume all manner of wild game including squirrel, rabbit, pigeon, deer, and bobcat. Oh, yes, beaver and rattlesnake, as well.

  • Mountain travel challenges Haiti mission team

    Barb Akers of Marion knew ahead of time that traveling to a mountain village in Haiti would be hard for her to endure. Two pastors prayed over her before she and her husband, Wayne, and five other people from Marion’s Emmanuel Baptist Church headed out from Port Au Prince on a mission to finish a church building in the mountains of southeast Haiti.

OTHER HEADLINES

  • Things are rockin' at Marion Cove

    It’s commonplace at Marion Reservoir to see cars on Pawnee Rd. driving by Eastshore on the way to Cottonwood Point slow down as the northern point of Marion Cove comes into view. With a small concrete “bridge to nowhere” as its signature feature, the isolated area is a good spot for occupants to spy an occasional heron or eagle.

  • Water/Ways exhibit winding down

    It was hard to tell Friday, between Marion High School teacher Grant Thierolf and his students, who was more interested in the nuggets of local history on display in the Water/Ways exhibit at Marion City Library, but the edge might have gone to Thierolf. “It’s been a great thing just to see the history of Marion,” Thierolf said. “I brought a sociology class down yesterday and they really enjoyed it. Janet (Marler) and the volunteers who put everything together have done a fantastic job. It’s very enlightening.”

  • Unexpected death of market owner affects many

    While Feb. 28 appeared to be a typical Wednesday morning for Peabody Market owner Mike Crow and his wife Jadina “Jai,” it quickly became apparent it was anything but. “She woke up with a headache,” Crow explained.

  • Rain dampens fear of prolonged drought

    Mother Nature came through again for residents of Marion County. Rain that began falling early Monday morning produced 1 to 2 inches or more throughout the county, just days after Kansas was officially reported to be in extreme drought.

DEATHS

  • Joan Friesen

    Services for Joan Friesen, 86, who died Sunday at Hillsboro Community Hospital, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Hillsboro United Methodist Church. She was born Dec. 24, 1931, to Frank and Bessie (Kalina) Vainer in Chicago. She married John Friesen Jr. on Feb. 13, 1951, in Chicago.

  • Irene Jost

    Services for Irene Jost, 96, who died Feb. 25 in Goessel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church. Family will receive guests from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. She was born April 1, 1921, to Roy and Sarah (Yocum) Fertig in Stafford County, Kansas. She married Robert Jost on April 27, 1941, in Radium, Kansas.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Jadina Crow

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Sara Ann Pohlman

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Kurt Richmond

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Far from sensational

    The English language is full of so many odd rules and exceptions to the rules it’s a wonder first-graders get so much of it right without having taken an English class. A common challenge is that meaning of certain words change depending on how they’re used.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Spring has sprung

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Coyote criticism

PEOPLE

SCHOOL/SPORTS

  • Student intern teaches ag at Centre High School

    Coming from Abilene, Matthew Anguiano was favorably impressed when he came to Centre this semester to teach in the ag education department. “I didn’t expect the small classroom and shop class sizes,” he said. “The shop was the same as at larger schools, and maybe better. I was impressed to see all the equipment and surprised to see two teachers.”

  • Cover crop guide available

    A cover crop guide for Kansas fruit and vegetable growers is now available from Kansas Rural Center. “Growing Over Cover: A Kansas Specialty Crop Grower’s Guide to Cover Crops” is KRC’s latest in a series of guides for Kansas growers.

SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW

  • Manhattan attainable for Warriors

    One year ago, the numbers 72.4 were printed on the Marion Warrior baseball teams’ T-shirts. That depicts the precise mileage from Marion High School’s parking to the site of the Class 3A state baseball tournament, Kansas State University in Manhattan.

  • Boys headline Marion track prospects

    It’s spring, it’s track and field season, and that means Marion coach Grant Thierolf is filled with optimism. On the boys’ side, that’s optimism bolstered by realism, as three seasoned state competitors, including discus champion Tyler Palic, return.

  • Warriors sweep defending state champ

    Marion Warrior baseball coach Roger Schroeder said it wouldn’t matter if his team beat the defending Class 3A state champion Wichita-Independent 100 times, 100-0. It still wouldn’t change the fact the Panthers walked away with the 2017 state title, relegating the Warriors to second place.

  • Retooling in store for Warrior softball team

    Sixth-year Warrior softball coach Jennifer Felvus isn’t one that sits around worrying. Despite losing a trio of all-league performers from last season’s 12-9 team that suffered a 13-1 first-round regional knockout by Lyons, Felvus won’t have it.

  • Combined Warriors golf squad smaller and younger

    It’s just not the same as in previous seasons for Marion and Peabody-Burns golf coach Scott Bauer when he and his team take the course at Marion Country Club for practices this season. For starters, he doesn’t have to remember as many names.

  • Early schedule to make or break Trojan baseball hopes

    When thinking of the Trojan baseball team’s 2017 season, the first thing that might come to mind was the inability to put good teams away. Numerous games were within the Trojans’ reach, only to go wayside of victory, with Hillsboro finishing 6-16 in coach Luke Moore’s first season.

  • Up only direction for Trojan softball

    Thinking about what went right for the Trojan softball team in 2017 isn’t a big thought process. Very little did, and despite getting the season off on the right foot with a win in the season opener, it went south right after to the sour notes of 3-17.

  • Trojans blend experience and youth for track

    If numbers and spirit were all it takes to field a championship track and field team, Hillsboro coach Dennis Boldt could be tempted to fast-forward to the end of the season. “We’ve got a lot of kids out,” Boldt said, pointing to 20 boys and 19 girls. “We’re a pretty young team, but I’d say it’s one of the most enthusiastic teams we’ve had in quite a while.”

  • Goessel Bluebird golfers eye another state run

    Last year’s state-qualifying Goessel golf team left some big shoes to fill, none bigger than junior exchange student Michal Holada, who placed second. Rhett Makovec and Miguel Guerrero also departed, but coach Chad Lindeman’s 14-member team includes three members of that team intent on returning to the state tournament.

  • Experience to carry Bluebird track teams

    Considering what the Goessel High School track team is returning, the season should be another successful one for coach Curtis Guhr. Beginning his 11th year at the Goessel helm, Guhr’s bringing back eight letter-winners on the girls’ team along with five for the boys.

  • Trio to key Trojan golf season

    Trojan golf coach Scott O’Hare could have a good reason to smile about the upcoming season. He’s got a solid core of seniors with state experience returning, along with a duo of juniors and freshmen with outstanding potential.

  • Wheat State League hoop honors announced

    Several basketball players were tapped for postseason honors by Wheat State League coaches. Named to the boys first team were Centre seniors Cole Srajer and Cody Svoboda.

  • Centre boys golf team starts with new coach, new team

    The Centre boys golf program has a new coach and a new team. Of the four freshmen on the team, Elias Jirak is the only one who has some experience golfing. The other three, Tyler Nickel, Matthew Madron, and Cameron Spohn, have never played before.

  • Peabody-Burns track team building experience

    With no senior girls and only four senior boys, only one of which is a returner, Peabody-Burns coach Brian Simmonds will focus his efforts on improving individual athletes and team-building this track season. “We have a lot of young athletes again this year as we continue to grow the track and field program,” he said. “We will be working to improve this year as a team with a young squad.”

  • Four state qualifiers return to Centre's track team

    Of the five boys and eight girls who are out for track this year at Centre High School, four participated in the state track meet last spring. Senior Kate Basore placed third in javelin in state 1A as a junior. She also was Wheat State league and regional champion in javelin.

  • County basketball players earn all-state honors

    A trio of Hillsboro High School boys earned All-State Class 2A basketball honors from the Topeka Capital-Journal. Juniors Darian Ratzlaff and Wes Shaw, and senior Elias Werth were tabbed honorable mention for the Trojans, who finished 17-6.

  • Warriors, Cougars earn all-state honors

    Marion and Centre basketball players earned all-state honors by the Topeka Capital-Journal. For the Warriors, senior Kourtney Hansen was named to the girls’ All-Class 2A’s second team.

UPCOMING

  • Water issues topic of April 2 talk

    The influence of water availability on historic settlement and current and future development will be the subject of a presentation at 7 p.m. April 2 at Remington High School in Whitewater. Rex Buchanan, Kansas Geological Survey interim director and author, of books about Kansas geology and water, will highlight how water issues today define much about Kansas in the future, as they have in the past. Included will be information about the state’s recently adopted 50-year water plan.

  • State rep will hold forum

    State representative Don Schroeder will be in Hillsboro for for the annual legislative coffee sponsored by Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the east room of the city building. Schroeder will recap issues from the legislative session and answer questions from the audience.

  • Calendar of events

