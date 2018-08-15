HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



A mourning dove rest securley in Kristin Vinduska's grasp. She will record its age, sex, and molt. Kristin is spending the summer working for Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism at Marion Reservoir.



Margaret Collett, 9, puts makeup on her mother, Lisa Collett, during a "blind makeup" event at Marion County Relay for Life Saturday.



Workmen atop a tall crane assist a helicopter with highline installation on a 90-foot tall steel utility pole.