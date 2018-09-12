HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A fractionation tower headed to a McPherson refinery is parked at the US-56 and US-77 roundabout outside Marion Monday night.
A frame mounted on a concrete slab west of Central Park will soon become a sign about historic flooding in Marion. The sign will be unveiled the week of Old Settlers' Day.
Assistant coach Jason Stika, a former Centre football player, coaches quarterback Braxton Smith during a break in the game Friday at Herington. Cougars won the game, 46-0.
USD 408 Sports and Aquatic Center provides year around swimming opportunities. Water aerobics, lap swim, and other activities are available.
