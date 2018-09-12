HEADLINES

  • Florence city council under fire

    For the second time in three weeks, the Florence city council removed details from previous meeting minutes. Councilman Matt Williams moved to condense a section of the Aug. 20 meeting minutes. The condensed section included a comment from resident Darla Spencer criticizing the council, saying she would “think hard next time she went to the polls.”

  • Delinquent taxes cause hassels

    With fall approaching, the county treasurer’s office is preparing for a new tax season. Unpaid taxes transfer from current to delinquent status in preparation for the November tax session.

  • Neighbor asks council for reprieve on silage pile

    A neighbor to a large pile of silage on the west end of Main St. asked Marion city council members at Monday’s meeting to give the owner a reprieve on an order to remove the pile. Lincolnville feedlot owner Mike Beneke, owner of the former Straub building at 601 W. Main, started piling the silage on the property in July. He was ordered two weeks ago by a municipal judge to remove the pile within 10 days. Municipal judge Randall Pankratz warned Beneke that if he failed to comply with the court’s order, he could be fined and ordered to serve up to 30 days in jail.

  • Committee chairman voices frustrations on dirt roads

    The state of county roads was a hotbed of discussion at Monday’s county commission meeting. Chairman of the county road and bridge committee and Liberty township trustee, Lisa Peters, voiced her frustrations.

  • Moving on down the road

    A strange-looking and oversized piece of equipment parked on a roundabout bypass at US-56 and US-77 Monday evening might have appeared headed north to Diamond Vista wind farm, but actually was on its way to McPherson. The 12.6-foot-diameter tube-like fractionation tower headed to CHS Refinery was long enough it was transported on two trailers, one with 48 tires and the other with 68. Weighing 185 tons, it was pulled by one tractor and pushed by another as it traveled 40 miles per hour down the highway.

  • Centre board discusses facility needs

    With $1 million in the district’s capital outlay fund, Centre superintendent Susan Beeson and board members discussed facility issues that will need to be addressed in the next five years. Football field improvements mentioned included light poles, concession stand, bath/weight rooms, bleachers, and press box. They also suggested additional classroom space, gym lighting and air-conditioning, roof, as well as safety and security improvements.

  • Bidders to buy derelict properties

    A house that has become a derelict eyesore and a lot where a derelict house once stood will soon be sold by Marion City Land Bank. Land bank board members met after Monday’s city council meeting and gave city administrator Roger Holter permission to accept bids on the properties.

  • Sign to commemorate Marion floods

    A concrete slab with a wooden frame on the top along the sidewalk west of Central Park is where a sign will stand to commemorate historic Marion flooding. Limestone rocks will soon be added to the wooden frame, then the sign will be added to the structure.

  • Artist to appear at Tallgrass preserve

    Hannah Bennett, formerly of Marion and an artist in residency in Kansas, will appear at a public event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tallgrass National Prairie Preserve near Cottonwood Falls. Bennett is a 1994 graduate of Marion High School. She received a fine arts degree from the University of Kansas in 1998 and a master’s in fine arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2017.

  • Tabor music professor to present 'Costs of War'

    Jen Stephenson, assistant professor of music at Tabor College, will present “The Costs of War: A recital,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Richert Auditorium in Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Stephenson will be accompanied by assistant professor of music J. Bradley Baker. Rachelle Goter, clarinetist with the Wichita Symphony, will be a guest performer.

  • TEEN to meet

    Technology Excellence in Education Network will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at the USD 410 district office.

  • Santa Fe Trail provides history for county

    Susie and Mark Will are visiting every marker on the Santa Fe Trail, but Marion County’s are the nicest, they said. “There aren’t many places left that still have wagon ruts,” Mark said. “This area is great because you can clearly see them.”

  • Hillsboro Arts and Crafts Fair promises smorgasbord of goods

    Vendors for Hillsboro’s 49th annual Arts and Crafts Fair will spread their wares over six blocks of the city’s downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Brenda Walls, director of the fair, said over 250 craft and art vendors will be at the fair this year along with 24 food vendors.

  • County offers opportunity to hunting fans

    Hunting enthusiasts will find rich opportunities for their favorite sport in Marion County. Besides hunting opportunities at Marion Reservoir and walk-in hunting areas listed in a Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism atlas, the county has three additional walk-in hunting areas available.

  • Lincolnville Octoberfest to feature pet pageant

    Want to know how your pet stacks up against other people’s pets? Bring them to Lincolnville’s Octoberfest on Oct. 6. The pet show will begin at 1:15 p.m. in the park. Prizes will be awarded for best trick, best costume, unique pet, largest, smallest, cutest, and “a face only a mother could love.”

  • Marion fair to add wood, crochet items

    A vendor selling woodcrafts and another selling crocheted items will be new to Marion’s annual Art in the Park and Craft Show this year. Kaleb Wheeler, owner of Kaleb Wheeler Carpentry in Fall River, will bring handcrafted wood items to the 40th event Sept. 15.

  • Pavilion added at Clover Cliff compound

    Warren and Susie Harshman added a new 50-by-100-foot limestone pavilion last year to their Clover Cliff Ranch Bed and Breakfast eight miles east of Florence. Junior Grimmett of Florence was the builder. The pavilion sits on a hill above the main house and is connected to it by a wide walkway.

  • Artifacts to be identified Sept. 22

    People in the central Kansas area soon will have a second chance to learn about artifacts they have found or collected. The Mud Creek chapter of Kansas Anthropological Association will have a workshop in Marion Sept. 22 for the second consecutive year.

  • Updated storefronts reenergize Tampa

    A decade ago, storefronts on Tampa’s main drag were falling apart. The insides of several stores were outdated and in disrepair; the roofs were caving in. Then David Mueller of the Tampa Community Foundation started pushing for a makeover.

  • Festival, open house coming to Peabody

    The first Peabody Fall Festival, in conjunction with Affordable Street Rods open house, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 in downtown Peabody. The day will be full of food, entertainment, wreath making, face painting, scarecrow contest, and live music, organizer Ginger Whitney said.

  • Aquatic center provides year-round swimming

    There’s probably only one place in Marion County where people can swim year round and that is at USD 408 Sports and Aquatic Center, 104 N. Thorpe St. in Marion. Manager Michael Kirkpatrick said a Tabor College swim team would begin using the pool in October. Marion Elementary School students in grades three through five use the pool during school months as part of their physical education.

  • Get out your best chili recipe

    A beloved tradition of 12 years, Marion County Park and Lake chili cook-off will be 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 at Marion County Lake Hall. Prizes for best chili are $100 for first, $50 for second, and $35 for third. Registration is at the lake office.

  • Through the muck with Meyer

    With both Marion and Hillsboro rolling out the red macramé — and a dizzying array of other objet d’ whatever-they-are for thousands of arts and crafts lovers this weekend — it’s only appropriate to offer an equally eclectic mashup of comments. Perhaps it’s all the hot air from Washington that streams like a Chinook from the various media devices in my house, but somehow Friend Cat has learned to behave like a politician.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    The sunflower of our hearts

  • CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS:

    corrections and clarifications

  • Hajek family gathers for reunion

    Descendants of Albert and Mildred Hajek gathered for a family reunion Labor Day weekend. Saturday activities included lunch at Al’s Café in Lost Springs, a tour of the Lost Springs firehouse, and a hayrack ride around the Hajek farmstead and Old Lost Springs site.

  • Poster, video contests open to Kansas kids

    Deadlines are approaching for poster and video contests in an annual Put the Brakes on Fatalities Day safety campaign. All Kansas kids can enter and could win prizes and learn about traffic safety.

  • Won't you be our neighbor?

    A familiar character from “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” and his own Public Broadcasting Service show has a new movie soon to be seen in Hillsboro. Hillsboro Public Library will screen “The Daniel Tiger Movie: Won’t You Be Our Neighbor?” at 10 a.m. Sept. 22.

  • Walls to celebrate anniversary

    The children of Bob and Joyce Wall invite you to a reception in celebration of their parents’ 50th anniversary. The event will be 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Heritage Room of the Shari Flaming Center for the Arts at Tabor College. Their children are Brian Wall and wife April of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Lisa Frantz and husband Chris of Hesston. The couple has six grandchildren.

  • Card shower requested for Betty Mueller

    The family of Betty Mueller is requesting a card shower in honor of her 90th birthday, which is Sept. 21. The wife of the late Art Mueller, she continues to live on the farm near Tampa.

  • Marion Land Bank offer parcels

    The City of Marion Land Bank has land parcels available for redevelopment. All lots have utility connections available and can create an affordable way to secure land for a new home.

  • New location for disabilities group meeting

    The Harvey-Marion County CDDO board of directors will meet at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the Project SEARCH classroom at Tabor College. Instructor Robert Haude will report on the innovative, successful Tabor SEARCH program.

  • Reunion info requested

    If you are having a class reunion during Old Settlers Day, Sept. 29 and 30, send information to news@marioncountyrecord.com for publication.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    KSU student off to India, Seniors to meet at Lincolnville, Marion Senior Center menu

  • UPCOMING:

    Calendar of events

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Marion's oldest settlers in their younger years

  • Centre Cougars shut out Railers, 46-0

    The football game at Herington on Friday ended 37 seconds into the second half when the Cougars scored their sixth unanswered touchdown and the 45-point rule kicked in. Touchdowns were scored by Jensen Riffel on a three-yard-run, Xavier Espinoza on a three-yard reception, Aidan Svoboda on 12- and three-yard runs, and Lane Methvin on 22- and three-yard runs. Extra points were added on runs by Svoboda and Riffel.

  • Warrior girls falter at Centre tournament

    The Warriors got out to a fast start at the Centre volleyball tournament Saturday, winning the first two matches in straight sets and the first set of the third match. During the third match, against the Little River Redskins, momentum faded for Marion and they lost the second set 18-25.

  • Marion Warriors whip Sterling Bears

    One week after being blanked by a good Hutch Trinity team in a game where little went right, rookie Warrior football coach Shaun Craft did some switching around Friday night against the wounded, visiting Sterling Black Bears. Adjustments to an offensive line, which had only paved the way for a modest 132 yards a week ago, and to the defensive line, did the trick this time.

  • Warriors' cross-country improves

    Even without a full team, Marion cross-country is establishing itself as a force for the future. Each of the four Warriors ran a personal best at Thursday’s invitational in Hesston.

  • Centre girls still looking for first victory

    A young Centre volleyball team had a respectable showing Saturday despite losing all three matches in pool play
    in their own invitational. They fell to Marion, 22-25 and 17-25; Little River, 18-25 and 20-25; and Wichita Classical, 25-27 and 18-25.

  • Centre and Marion school menus

  • Bowling results

