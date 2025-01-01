HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Monday was quiet for most, but city workers were kept busy clearing away snow in downtown Marion. Monday was quiet for most, but city workers were kept busy clearing away snow in downtown Marion.



Neighbor Shyla Harris captured this image of flames overtaking garage late Friday night in Florence. Neighbor Shyla Harris captured this image of flames overtaking garage late Friday night in Florence.



Jameson Miles pulls down an offensive rebound only to jump back up for a short two-point shot. The Warriors lost 66-56 to Pike Valley at home Friday. Jameson Miles pulls down an offensive rebound only to jump back up for a short two-point shot. The Warriors lost 66-56 to Pike Valley at home Friday.