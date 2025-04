Marion began work this week on a long-awaited renovation to Locust St. For many years, erosion left as much as eight feet of the box bridge beneath the street hanging in the air. A retaining wall at the edge of the street also had become increasingly endangered by growing cracks. In October, 2022, the state approved a grant paying for 70% of repairs and also adding new curbing from Lawrence St. to Main St. but construction was delayed.