HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Tyler Makovec and Lindsey Sigel share a joyful hug unique to new high school graduates Saturday after Marion High School's commencement exercises at the Sports and Aquatic Center. Among the 42 members of the Class of 2018, half were recognized for academic honors or completing the Kansas Honors Curriculum, or both. Tyler Makovec and Lindsey Sigel share a joyful hug unique to new high school graduates Saturday after Marion High School's commencement exercises at the Sports and Aquatic Center. Among the 42 members of the Class of 2018, half were recognized for academic honors or completing the Kansas Honors Curriculum, or both.



The hives of Vinduska Apiaries at Rocky Hett's former quarry near Marion are buzzing with activity Monday as bees make up for a three-week delay in the appearance of flowers caused by late freezes and prolonged drought. The hives of Vinduska Apiaries at Rocky Hett's former quarry near Marion are buzzing with activity Monday as bees make up for a three-week delay in the appearance of flowers caused by late freezes and prolonged drought.



Garrett Hoffner completes a slide into second base during early action in the Warriors' 10-3 win over Lyons. Garrett Hoffner completes a slide into second base during early action in the Warriors' 10-3 win over Lyons.