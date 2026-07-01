HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



The roof of a house at 223 W. 7th St. in Florence collapses Friday while firefighers using an aerial ladder from Hillsboro attempt to contain a fire. The roof of a house at 223 W. 7th St. in Florence collapses Friday while firefighers using an aerial ladder from Hillsboro attempt to contain a fire.



Randy Dallke arranges fireworks for sale at Roxy's Rockets in Peabody. Randy Dallke arranges fireworks for sale at Roxy's Rockets in Peabody.



Using basic technology -- thimbles, needles and spools of thread -- the women assemble quilts by hand. Using basic technology -- thimbles, needles and spools of thread -- the women assemble quilts by hand.