Menus subject to change. Milk available with all meals.
HILLSBORO
Reservations accepted at (620) 947-2304.
Thursday — Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, bread.
Friday — Enchiladas, refried beans, stewed tomatoes, fruit.
Monday — Closed.
Tuesday — Goulash, green beans, bread sticks, fruit.
July 6 — Biscuit and gravy, potato tots, carrot and raisin salad, fruit.
July 7 — Pork tenderloin, roasted potatoes, broccoli, fruit, bread.
MARION
Reservations accepted at (620) 382-2942.
Thursday — Pulled chicken on bun, potato wedges, vegetable, fruit.
Friday — Oven-fried fish, sweet potato fries, carrots, fruit, cookie, whole-wheat bread.
Monday — Closed.
Tuesday — Grilled hamburger on bun, potato salad, baked beans, fruit.
July 6 — Barbecue chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
July 7 — Open-faced roast turkey sandwich with gravy, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, mixed fruit, chocolate chip cookie.
PEABODY
Reservations accepted at (620) 983-2226.
Thursday — Baked goulash, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread.
Friday — Holiday brunch, 9:30 a.m.: Breakfast casserole, fruit.
Monday — Closed.
Tuesday — Mexican casserole corn, tossed salad, fruit.
July 6 — Scalloped potatoes with ham, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread.
July 7 — Chicken parmesan with spaghetti, cucumber and onion salad, mixed fruit cup, wheat bread.
Gary and Joyce Mott
Couple celebrates 60th anniverary
Gary Mott and Joyce Remmers, who were married June 3, 1962, in Marion, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
Skyler Wuest, a 2022 Goessel High School graduate, has been accepted into the U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School in Colorado.
Wuest will report in July to the 10-month program, offered to only 200 students. He hopes to serve in the Air Force and specialize in cybersecurity or aviation.
Children may start their culinary careers crafting mud pies in their backyards, but that creativity and imagination soon may translate into foods they can actually eat.
Many kids love cooking because it can be fun and messy, two qualities children find hard to resist.
Marion County Democrats are mounting a campaign to vote against the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment on the Aug. 2 primary ballot. They met June 18 in Hillsboro to hear from independent county commissioner David Mueller and to distribute yard signs about the proposed amendment and supporting Governor Laura Kelley’s re-election. They next will meet July 9 at the Masonic Center in Florence.
