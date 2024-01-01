BREAKING NEWS
A boil advisory for Florence’s water supply was lifted Friday morning after laboratory tests indicated no bacteriological contamination after a water main break Tuesday.
The break Tuesday caused enough pressure loss that Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the boil water advisory for Florence.
A 27-year-old woman with what was described as a major head injury was airlifted in critical condition Friday to Wesley Medical Centre in Wichita from a burning wreck in the 600 block of W. Potters St., south of the city park in Peabody.
Samantha J. Ratzloff, 27, Lehigh, was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 pickup when it overturned and caught fire. A report from Peabody police blamed inattentive driving.
Marion City Library was a hotbed of children and critters Saturday when 10 animals visited, and children happily stroked, petted, and talked to the animals.
Families were at the library a half hour before the 1 p.m. opening of the petting zoo, then clustered to see animals lined up on both sides of the display.
When Krystal Sherrill and Ashley Davis decided two years ago to cook up turkey and the fixings to serve a Thanksgiving meal at Ampride in Hillsboro, they didn’t know what they were in for.
“We donated our turkeys and cooked it up and did it, and it was gone in 30 minutes,” Sherrill said.
At a Marion City Council work session last week, Mayor Mike Powers hinted that recycling might be curbed in the near future.
Marion is a rare city where residents opt-in to recycle. The service costs $8 a month and is picked up once a week.
Marion City Council members moved closer to hiring a new city administrator by reviewing at the meeting Monday a survey of what they most want in an administrator.
The last administrator, Brogan Jones, resigned a year ago and moved to Neodesha. Since then, retired Emporia city manager Mark McAnarney has served as interim administrator.
Concerned citizens may comment on proposed changes to a county burn resolution passed seven years ago at a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Marion County Lake Hall.
Lincolnville fire chief Les Kaiser and Hillsboro fire chief Ben Steketee talked to county commissioners Nov. 27 about the changes proposed by a committee that reviewed the resolution.
Marion Advancement Campaign has selected six potential projects to fund.
Tax-deductible donations will be matched through Dec. 24.
Services for Gladys K. Buller, 94, who died Nov. 27 at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 11 p.m. Thursday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro.
Born Sept. 20, 1930, in Garden City to Harry and Helena (Klassen) Friesen, she attended first grade in Garden City. Her family moved to Hillsboro in 1937, and she graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1948.
A potluck meal and celebration of life for Donna Annette Maltbie, 77, who died Nov. 18 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, will be noon Dec. 21 at Marion County Lake Hall.
Friends are being asked to bring a covered dish or dessert.
Services for Beatrice Mary (Silhan) Riedy, 103, of Hope, who died Nov. 27 at The Legacy in Herington, were Tuesday at St. Phillip’s Catholic Church, Hope. Burial was in St. Phillip’s Cemetery, rural Hope.
She was born July 21, 1921, at Pilsen to Peter and Christina (Urbanek) Silhan and graduated from Lincolnville High School in 1939.
Services for Norman Edward Schroeder, 97, rural Canton, who died Tuesday at Bethesda Home in Goessel, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church, rural Goessel.
Viewing will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bethesda Home chapel. Family members will be present from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
IN MEMORIAM: Ed Robinson
IN MEMORIAM: Rex Waggy
Black Friday. Small Business Saturday. Cyber Monday. Giving Tuesday. You have to admire the chutzpah of those who tell us what to do on specific days even if most of us have never been fans of herd mentality, especially when it comes to spending money.
We actually follow many of their commandments — but in our own way and on our own schedule.
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: The Thanksgiving potlatch
LETTERS: Scholarly praise,
Pool praise
The Marion Public Library’s 2024 Home Tour, “A Nutcracker Christmas,” will be 1 to 4 pm Sunday.
Tickets are available at the library and cost $5.
Fundraisers have been established for a Marion woman severely injured in a wreck Nov. 22 at US-50 and Northeast Lake Rd. / Indigo Rd. extended in Harvey County.
Madison Jo Vinduska, 29, was taken to Wesley Medical Center after she drove into the path of an oncoming pickup while trying to turn north. She was taken to Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, in critical condition.
Being a cheerleader, as Brooklyn Wuest knows well, is not always glamorous.
It takes hours of practice to learn songs and gymnastic routines that cheerleaders at Goessel High School perform during each football and basketball game.
MEMORIES: 15,
30,
45,
60,
75,
110,
145 years ago
Marion will have wrestling along with boys’ and girls’ basketball this winter, as a few familiar faces make their return.
Wrestling
Regional champion Brian Nguyen returns this season after finishing 25-8 last year and earning sixth place at the state tournament.
Rosters may be a bit thin on experience, but the Hillsboro Trojans will hit the courts and mats this winter with experience in key positions for boys and girls wrestling and basketball. Trojan girls will hit the courts ranked 2nd in state in class 2A, and boys ranked 10th, by Kansas Basketball Coaches Association.
Wrestling
Coach Scott O’Hare will start this season with a 118-116 career dual record.
Centre winter sports will include boys and girls basketball this season.
Boys basketball
The youngest group of students the men’s team has ever had will step onto the varsity court this season.
Peabody-Burns will play two sports this winter, boys and girls basketball.
Boys basketball
Eight students will suit up for Peabody-Burns this season under the direction of returning coach Bob Kyle and assistance coach Brett McGee.
Boys and girls basketball will define Goessel’s sports program this winter.
Boys basketball
The Bluebirds finished 10-11 last year and graduated three of their five starters.