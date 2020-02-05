HEADLINES

  • County considers plan to start recycling again

    The county may soon be back in the business of recycling. County commissioners on Friday heard a suggestion from Dale Dalke, Hillsboro street superintendent, that recyclable materials could be taken to McPherson County Solid Waste Utility.

  • Transfer station set to begin next month

    Work on a new transfer station could begin as early as March 2. County commissioners on Monday signed a $1,761,021 contract with Marion construction company Nelson-Fowles to begin work on an 80-by-76-foot building that will replace the existing transfer station on Santa Fe St.

  • Marion woman hopes new ID law won't force a legal change

    Marion resident Loretta Keazer hopes she won’t need to go to the extreme of having her name legally changed in order to get her Real ID driver’s license. Keazer wants to fly to Alaska sometime later this year to visit her son, but can’t board an airplane without a Real ID driver’s license.

  • Record wins 30 statewide awards

    The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t the only area team to capture top honors this week. The team that produces this newspaper learned Tuesday that it won a near-record 30 statewide awards — three more than last year — in Kansas Press Association’s 2020 statewide competition for midsize non-dailies.

  • Student thrilled with opportunity to train weanling quarter horse

    When Charlie Peters received his buckskin filly through American Quarter Horse Foundation, he embraced the responsibility of training the weanling. “I’ll be the first person to ever ride this horse,” he said. “I have to be prepared for that, as well as talk to people who have done it before and get knowledge from them on what not to do.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Spat erupts over rock for county's roads

    A proposal from county commissioner Dianne Novak, discussed a week ago in a commission meeting and referred to county engineer Brice Goebel, sparked disagreement Monday when Goebel said that Novak’s information was flawed. Novak said she’d researched rock quarries and trucking companies and learned that harder rock can be purchased from Nelson Quarries at Toronto for $6.60 per ton, or $8.79 less per ton than the county is now paying, and hauled to Marion County for $4 a loaded mile, saving transportation costs.

  • Car washes find good use for all that leftover mud

    Finding a way to dispose of accumulated mud was a problem Bruce Skiles to solve before he signed on to operate Marion’s Rhino Car and Truck Wash. “Before I bought the car wash I was concerned about whether it was considered hazardous waste or if we had to take it to a special place,” he said.

  • Florence brings back standards board

    Florence city council reestablished a standards board Monday to combat nuisance vehicles and houses, with councilman Mary Shipman serving as the city’s representative. “I’ll do it,” she said. “Somebody has to stand up and have some balls.”

  • Rent help available for mentally ill residents

    County residents with severe mental illness could now get help with rent if they qualify. Prairie View Mental Health Center was given a $50,000 tenant-based rental assistance grant from Kansas Housing Resources Corporation to help people with severe mental illness afford safe and decent housing.

  • Book of beloved rancher's stories helps fund heritage center

    A book about the life of a well-known Cedar Point rancher who died in December, co-authored with Kansas State University associate professor of history and director of the Chapman Center Bonnie Lynn-Sherow, is now for sale as a fundraiser for a Flint Hills ranching heritage education center. “Sauble: Stories from the Flint Hills,” chronicles the life of natural-born storyteller Pat Sauble.

  • Lehigh student's photo wins historical society contest

    Jamasen Nichols, a high school senior from Lehigh, was a first place winners in this year’s Happy Birthday Kansas! photography contest. Jamasen is a senior at Canton-Galva High School.

  • Pastors give boost to young love by offering counseling

    Many church pastors make an extra effort to help young couples get their marriage off to a good start. Pastor Lori Schwilling of Hillsboro United Methodist Church said she talks to couples about what constitutes a Christian marriage and the role Christ plays in it.

DEATHS

  • Laura Nickel

    Services for Laura Lily Klaassen Wiebe Nickel, 99, who died Dec. 20 in Reedley, California, were Jan. 2 in Reedley. She was born Sept. 23, 1920, to Nicholas and Alwina Klaassen in Mountain Lake, Minnesota.

  • Stephen Davis

    Funeral services for Stephen Davis, 72, of Kearney, Nebraska, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. He died Jan. 11 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Stephen was born and raised in Marion County.

DOCKET

FINANCE

  • Recognizing fraud important for census takers

    With 2020’s census approaching, being able to spot real census workers will be key to avoid being ripped off, Marion police chief Clinton Jeffrey said. “It’s probably just scammers looking for whatever scam is popular at this point,” he said. “The census seems like it would be a good one to exploit for financial gain.”

  • New federal law changes IRA rule

    A change in federal law regarding required minimum distributions from individual retirement accounts means some people will not have to start taking distributions in 2020. Marion lawyer Bob Brookens said under old law, IRA owners were required to start taking minimum distributions the year they turn 70½. The new law, which went into effect Jan. 1, changes the age to 72.

  • Accountant values business on local scale

    Korie Hatton grew up in a small town, so starting her business in a community where she can get to know clients is important to her as a budding accountant. “In a smaller community it’s more of a personal service,” she said. “It’s getting to know your clients’ personal and financial situations to where you can tailor their needs to the services you offer.”

OPINION

  • Talking trash about recycling

    Blasphemy! Given the madrassa-like fervor with which most of us are indoctrinated into environmentalism, that surely will be many people’s reaction to any editorial raising questions about recycling. So before we go there, let’s establish some credentials.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    A Gillwood's breakfast

PEOPLE

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Centre basketball player 'all about the effort'

    “Give it your all” is Kelsey Hett’s motto in sports and life. The 5-foot-7 player is the only senior on Centre girls basketball team. She hopes to play college ball, so it’s important that she give 100% effort, she said.

  • Marion girls stifled at homecoming game

    Marion girls fell hard at last week’s homecoming game, losing 59-18 to Council Grove at home. The Warriors’ struggles persisted throughout the game.

  • Centre spoils Peabody homecoming

    Centre boys and girls teams spoiled Peabody’s homecoming by defeating the Warriors on Friday. The boys won, 55-34. The girls won, 61-34. It was the third time in two weeks that the Centre boys played Peabody and won.

  • Tabor College sets business symposium

    A symposium focusing on entrepreneurship is scheduled for business professionals from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 28 at Tabor College’s Shari Flaming Center for the Arts. Wichita psychologist and author Paul White, one of the inaugural event’s keynote speakers, will discuss effective workplace coaching.

  • Driver safety course scheduled

    Driver safety courses will be available to all licensed drivers 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at Marion Senior Center through the American Association of Retired Persons. Courses, which cost $20 or $15 for AARP members, are split into four one-hour classes and can be registered for at the senior center.

  • College degrees and honors

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2020 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

 

X

BACK TO TOP