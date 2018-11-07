HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Soybeans pour from a 300-bushel bin on an S-67 Gleaner combine operated by Daniel Stuchlik for his father, Monte, of Lost Springs.
This 400-foot crane slowly inches propellers upward to the top of just one of the soon-to-be 95 wind turbines filling the horizon on the northern portion of Marion County. They can be seen from miles away. Diamond Vista Wind Project is projected to be finished in December.
Fairy princess Tristan Miesse models her flowery crown and outfit at the Trick-or-Treat Marion Main Street Halloween event.
Participants in the 25th annual Marion County Toy Run ride through Marion on their way to Hillsboro American Legion Nov. 3. The event drew 124 bikers, and 25 followed in cars, bringing more than 150 gifts.
