A water main break Tuesday morning caused enough pressure loss that Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for Florence.
Mayor Bob Gayle said the break happened near 10th and Marion Sts.
Nearly eight years after he first was charged with more than a dozen counts of sex offenses involving children, a former Marion man now living in Hillsboro has entered a plea agreement that’s likely to result in probation and no jail time.
Jerry A. Thouvenell, 64, Hillsboro, has pleaded no contest to two counts of indecent solicitation of a child between ages 14 and 15 and been ordered to register as a sex offender.
Sheriff’s deputies and an ambulance were summoned to Florence early Saturday after a Florence man reported that people were being held hostage at a house in Florence.
Joshua J. Smalley, 40, Florence, told dispatchers that people were being held against their will, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said.
If Benjamin Franklin had had his way, the turkey might have been the national bird, and we might have been left dining on eagle the fourth Thursday of each November.
In 1621, indigenous Wampanoag people and English colonists known as Pilgrims shared a harvest feast in Plymouth County, Massachusetts. that consisted of wild turkey, duck, geese, fish, corn, green vegetables, and dried fruits.
A Marion woman turning was seriously injured Friday when she turned into the path of an oncoming pickup on US-50 at Northeast Lake Rd. / Indigo Rd. extended in Harvey County.
According to a Highway Patrol report, Madison Jo Vinduska, 29, Marion, was driving a 2011 Ford Expedition east on US-50 when she turned left into the path of an oncoming 2015 Dodge Ram 1500.
The sheriff’s office, health department, and Developing Caring Communities Committed to Action will present information Dec. 17 to raise awareness about Narcan.
Narcan is a medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses.
Magistrate Judge Laura Viar, criticized by a judicial ethics panel for signing soon-disavowed search warrants for the Marion County Record office and two homes in 2023, is being transferred out of the county.
Chief Administrative Judge Benjamin Sexton announced last week that Amy Coppola, a magistrate at Junction City, has been assigned to begin serving 2½ days a week in Marion County.
Kansas residents can apply early for help with the cost of winter heating bills.
Kansas Department for Children and Families is now taking applications for its Low Income Energy Assistance Program. They will be accepted until 5 p.m. March 31.
The Patterson Family Foundation will match donations to Peabody Community Foundation until Dec. 26.
Peabody foundation associate director Paige Barnes said the Patterson Family would match up to $70,000 in donations.
Events all over the county will celebrate the holiday season Dec. 7.
Cowboy Christmas
A Christmas event Nov. 30 in Marion will offer a daylong slate of things for families to do.
It also will offer the tastes and sights of the season.
Services for Albert F. Loewen, 99, who died Nov. 19 at Schowalter Villa in Hesston, were to have been Monday at Koerner Heights Church, Newton, with burial in Springfield Cemetery, rural Hillsboro.
Born Nov. 2, 1925, to Abraham S. and Elizabeth “Lizzie” (Fast) Loewen, he grew up on a farm between Goessel and Lehigh, he was baptized in 1944, and graduated from Goessel High School in 1948, his schooling interrupted by three years of farm work during World War II.
Services for Norma Jane Mohn Schmidt, 85, Hillsboro, who died Nov. 7 at Newton Medical Center, will be 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Crossings Community Church, Newton.
Lunch will follow. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Durham Cemetery.
The mother-son duo of Melanie and Darren Franz is providing Hillsboro heaps of holiday spirit through unique window displays.
The pair has been creating displays since 2020 in two adjacent storefronts the family owns on Main St.
Peabody-Burns
2nd grade and younger
I am thankful for my brother and my friends from school. Because I am loved.
— Collen
I am thankful for my brother. He help when I am sad.
— Arobray
I am thankful for my family and my teacher. Because they are kind to me.
— Amara
I am thankful for my dog, because when I am sad he cheers me up.
— Blaze
I am thankful for Ruger’s safety. I am thankful for recess.
— Thomas
I am thankful for cuzin Dante. He plays with me.
— Charles D.
I am thankful for my home and food because they are the best!
— Millie
I am thankful for my teacher Mrs. Freeman.
— Max
I am thankful for my family and pets. Because they are nice to me.
— Tony
I am thankful for my Uncle Luke. He plays football for the warriors.
— Lincoln
I am thankful for my cat and dog. Because they give me big hugs.
— David
I am thankful for my family. My family is nice to me because my whole family plays with me.
— Alivia
I am thankful for my pets because they cuddle with me in the night. I am thankful for God and Jesus because they made the world because it keeps us safe. I am thankful for my family because they love and take care of me. Happy Thanksgiving!
— Delilah
I am thankful for my dogs and cats because they cuddle with me when I sleep. I am thankful for my family because they are taking care of me. I am thankful for my beautiful country the United States of America. I am thankful for my friends because they make me laugh.
— Lillian D.
I am thankful for my friends because they are kind to me. I am thankful for my pets because they depend on me. I am thankful for my wonderful family because they take care of me. I am thankful for God and Jesus because they made me. I am thankful for dinosaurs because they are interesting. I want to learn all about them.
— Judah
I am thankful for the city of Peabody ecause of the school. I am thankful for my house because it keeps me safe and warm. I am thankful for my dogs because they give me kisses and snuffles. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they love me and take care of me.
— Eivin
I am thankful for my mom and dad because they keep me and my brother safe. I —am thankful for my God and Jesus because they made me perfect. I am thankful for the United States of America because it is my home and I am safe here!
— Bexley
I am thankful for my family because they take good care of me. I am thankful for my pets because they love me so much. I am thankful for my school because it helps me learn. I am thankful for food and water because they keep me healthy. I am thankful for books because they tell me about stuff. I am thankful for my friends because they play with me. I am thankful for my teacher because she is so fun.
— Ana
I am thankful for my cousins because they make me happy and play with me. I am thankful for my mom and dad and my brother because they help me and they give me food. I am thankful for my pets because they keep me safe and cuddle with me. I am thankful for my house because it keeps me safe and warm.
— Graham
I am thankful for my family because they make me laugh and keep me safe. I am thankful for my dog because she loves on me and plays with me. I am thankful for God and Jesus because they made the world. I am thankful for my friends because they play with me and help me spell words. I am thankful for my teacher because she teaches me stuff I don’t know. I am thankful for the country because the country is the land of the free. I am thankful for me bed because where would I sleep?
— Ella
I am thankful for God and Jesus they made our bodies. I am thankful for cousin my cousin are nice and kind and friendly. I am thankful for country because it is our home! I am thankful for family my family is kind and nice. I am thankful for friend my friends is kind and friendly.
— Brynlee
Third grade
I am especially thankful for my family, friends and my phone. My family is very kind and can even by annoying (my little brother). My friends are nice to me. If I need anything they get it for me. They also like to play games with me. I am also thankful for my phone because I can make YouTube videos and play games like FortNite. I am thankful for my YouTube subscribers. They say nice Things.
— Chayse
I’m thankful for my family because they give me a place to live and food. They also take care of me. I’m also thankful for games because I like to play them with my brother and friends. The two I like best for Fortnite and Call of Duty Black Ops 6 because they are fun. I like YouTube because I can watch videos on it and it is fun to watch.
— Isaac
I’m excited this November because I’m turning 9 years old. I’m thankful for my home and my cat Playboy. I’m especially thankful for Jesus and God.
— Dakota
I am thankful. I like TV and my Wii. I like my food. It is yummy. I love sleep.
— Chase
I am especially thankful for my family because without them I would not know how to do anything. I am also thankful for my home. My home protects me from rain and storms and I have a place to sleep and a place that is warm during the winter. I am also thankful for cake and ice cream. It is just so good.
— Eliza
I’m thankful for my sister even though some times we fight She said the world’s not perfect The world’s not bad if we got each other then that’s all we have. You should know I will be there for you. I’m thankful for Kansas. I’m thankful for food, pets, TV, games, and stuffed animals.
— Izzy
I am thankful for my mom. She loves me and calls me all the times. I’m thankful for Jesus because he takes care of me too. I love Jesus. Good news club is the most fun out of all. They read about God and after all that we eat. We pray at the end. We get a goody bag. They rock. One more thing I’m thankful for Mrs. Welch. She helps with problems and all that.
— Royal
I am thankful for shelter. Shelter gives us lots of stuff. It keeps us warm and keeps us from the rain. Family keeps us safe, buy us stuff and celebrates with us. Food is good. Without food you will not survive in the winter. It is very good. It is hot. Water is also important. You need to stay hydrated. God and Jesus without them we would not be here today and the earth would not be a thing. Also I am thankful for animals. They are fun, especially chickens. They are playful. Chickens lay eggs. They are fun. Parents. They take us places and are so fun. They take us to cities.
— Bennett
This time of year I’m thankful for my family because they care for me, teach me, stay with me and feed me. I’m thankful for food because food keeps me strong, healthy and not skinny. I’m thankful for shelter because it keeps me safe and dry and a place to sleep. I’m thankful for PBES students and our staff because they are so cool and kind and I love them.
— Mackenzie
I am especially thankful for my cat Deigo. He loves me and snuggles with me. He is soo cute. Two. I love my family and they love me. The play when I’m sad and they provide for me and give me food. Three. My friends love me and I love them! They make me laugh and cheer me up. They are funny and friendly!
— Scarlett
I’m thankful for mom, dad, brother, God, Jesus, friends, grandma, papa, grandpa, TV, video games, cake, ice cream, food, a home, stores, and church.
— Camden
I’m thankful for…my family because they help me when I need it. They feed me food, and they provide me the things I need. They give me a home, and they teach me things I need to know in life. I’m also thankful for…my cats because they cuddle with me, and cheer me up when I’m sad. They play with me and I play with them.
— Penelope
Fourth
I love my dogs. They are comforting. I am thankful for my mom and dad because they are sweet. I also miss my baby brother or sister. It would have been a blessing. I would love it.
— Braelee
I am especially thankful for my dad because he plays games with me like fortnite and have family game night. I am also thankful for my mom because she is so kind to me. My friends like Olivia are also important to me because she is the best friend you can ever have. Evie always comes to my house and Brealee because she is so kind to me. Brynlee is my favorite sibling you can have. She is silly and fun. Last but not least God because he is caring, kind, thoughtful and I love him so much.
— Kinzlee
This time of year I am thankful for my mom and dad. My dad is really cool. He likes to take me on adventures and chill out with me. Mom packs me lunch and is really nice. I am thankful for my brother. My older brother is cool because he plays nerf guns with me. I am thankful for my dog. He’s a chocolate lab. We like to rough house together. My brother gives him healthy treats.
— Jackson
This time of year I am thankful for God because he listens to me. I have many blessings in my life such as my family. My family makes me smile. My siblings help with my YouTube channel. I get to make YouTube videos with my phone.
— Zeppy
At Thanksgiving time I am thankful for my Nana for keeping me and my brothers safe! I am thankful for my Gigi for making supper. I hope my Papa gets better and well.
— Jayden
I am thankful for a house because I am safe from lightning. I am also thankful for my family like mom, dad and my brother. They are fun. For the last and final I am thankful for kindness because people are kind to me. That is all I am thankful for this year.
— Olivia
I am thankful for sleep. It helps me feel rested, relaxed and ready for the next day. I am also thankful for my family at school and at home. I like to spend time with them. At the end of the day I like to eat food. I am especially thankful for turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and stuffing with ginger. The food helps me survive and not die. I am looking forward to heating and sleeping on Thanksgiving Day.
— Gunner
I am thankful for my family and I’m also thankful for video games and sports like basketball and football.
— Hez
I have many blessings in my life like my siblings, my math skills and my family. I’ll start with my math skills, I’m so so thankful for my math skills because I’m winning in 99 math every time! I’m also thankful for my siblings because I have 7 of them. My family gives me two birthdays!
— Evie
The support I get from people around me.
—Chylynn Watts, Marion High School
Definitely the food, and then the people in my life that I can be there for, and who can be there for me.
—Paetyn Lorance, Marion High School
My friend group.
—Keenan Lange, Marion High School
Friends!
—Gabrielle Stuchlik, Marion High School
Teachers and coaches, people who want us to do our best.
—Harrison Beery, Marion High School
The community.
—Jaxson Salsbury, Marion High School
To have the experience to be here. … I’m so thankful for the Tabor staff and faculty. Everyone’s awesome. Also, I’m thankful for pool.
—Caden Wilson, Tabor College
To come here [to Tabor].
—Reece Merrell, Tabor College
I’m thankful for God and his creations.
—Guydon Clang, Tabor
Same.
—Louis Blouvac, Tabor
I’m going to visit my mom’s best friend.
—Chylynn Watts
My dad’s cooking.
—Keenan Lange
A lot of my family lives pretty far out. We don’t see them that often. Thanksgiving and Christmas are kinda the couple times we do.
—Harrison Beery
Mainly duck hunting.
—Reece Merrell
I think my family from Texas, my brother, his wife and three kids are coming up. So that’ll be nice.
—Caden Wilson
When my cousin passed away, we were all just really close, and my family was just like, really supportive. We had a celebration of life, and it was just good vibes.
—Brylee Haws, Marion High School
I’ve been trying to feel more grateful for the day. Grateful that I can have another day to have a good day.
—Paetyn Lorance
At cross country meets, whenever you hear people cheering for you, even from other teams.
—Gabrielle Stuchlik
When my pig business came into my life. I started to meet new people, and it helped me get out of my shell, basically.
—Reece Merrell
Wrestling, in general. My brother got me to go out for it my sophomore year. I wrestled when I was younger, but I was a big boy, and unmotivated. I didn’t have anything going for me. My brother convinced me to go out for wrestling. The best decision ever.
—Caden Wilson
Interviews were conducted last week by staff reporter Finn Hartnett
Thanksgiving is a welcome time for us to count our blessings — loving family members, loyal friends, a bountiful feast, a free country. None should ever be taken for granted. As we sit down to eat far more and better food than much of the world enjoys, we shouldn’t let our dinner table conversations focus on what separates us but what unites us. And we should reaffirm our commitment not just to be passive recipients of a free democracy but active supporters of it.
All around us, there are growing signs of government wanting to exclude we, the people, from its operation. Much as some will say this is the fault of the liberals or the fault of the conservatives, both are equally guilty.
-
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: A Thanksgiving awareness
-
CORRECTION: Holiday event
Love of decorating with thread is in the veins of sisters Elaine Perkins and Wanda Salmans.
Perkins gravitates toward embroidery work; Salmans, toward tatting.
-
Bonnie Shaw’s walls are crowded with the artistic work of her hands.
A Peabody native, she has expressed herself in paint for years and occasionally takes her art to arts and crafts sales, such as Peabody American Legion Auxiliary’s arts and crafts sale.
-
Larry and Donna Kukuk will celebrate their 50th anniversary Nov. 30.
They were married at Christ Lutheran Church in Perry, Oklahoma, and have lived in Marion since 1987. Larry has been a truck driver most of his life and now works for Marion County. Donna is a licensed professional nurse at St. Luke Living Center in Marion.
-
The family of Jean Bridges, who formerly operated The Owl Car Café, is requesting birthday cards to celebrate her 100th birthday Dec. 11. Cards may be sent in care of Wayne Bridges, 4503 Chouteau, Shawnee KS 66226.
-
Tampa area residents can enjoy a Christmas celebration at the senior center the evening of Dec. 14. A soup and hot dog meal will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m. Christmas music, Singo bingo, and a Christmas movie will begin at 7 p.m. In Singo bingo, players listen not for a letter and number combination but for Christmas words and songs.
-
