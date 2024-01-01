HEADLINES

  • Kids' cars targeted; suspect freed

    A man reportedly going through a parking lot at Centre High School and trying to enter cars was arrested Monday afternoon, booked into jail, then released. School security video showed Calvin J. Hinz, 41, Lincolnville, going from car to car in the parking lot looking inside the cars, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said.

  • Horsing around leads to jail

    A Peabody man who went to two homes on Nighthawk Rd. just north of Peabody and accused residents of mistreating a horse was arrested Sunday on suspicion of several charges. Richard T. Litton, 39, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of making a criminal threat and single counts of battery, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property.

  • From fan belts to banana bread, store has it all

    Dappled light shone across the floor of Burns Hardware Co. Wood planks, screws, cleaning supplies, power tools, and baked goods lined the shelves, but no one was behind the counter.

  • Political organizations brace for a new president

    As the hours tick away until Election Day, both Republicans and Democrats in the county are working to get the vote out. The county’s Patriots for Liberty group, led by Rose Davidson, met Sunday at the county lake hall.

OTHER NEWS

  • Food truck ordinance to return to council

    Three months after it last was discussed, Marion City Council reviewed a draft food truck ordinance Monday and sent it back to its author for changes. Mayor Mike Powers passed out copies for review and said that when author Byron Lange finalizes it, the proposal would be reviewed again by council. He hopes to have it on the agenda for the next council meeting in two weeks.

  • Durham water 2nd best in state

    Durham public water was voted second-best-tasting in the state during a Kansas Rural Water Association conference. Rural and municipal water representatives who attend the conference each bring a gallon of water.

  • Ambulances ready to tackle injuries

    If the football team is on the field at local high schools, an ambulance likely is there and ready for rapid response. Marion school superintendent Justin Wasmuth said the district requests an ambulance for each football game in case an injury occurs.

  • Poll supports charging police in raids

    A new statewide survey released last week indicates Kansans are split on whether they remember learning about police raids in August, 2023, on the Marion County Record newsroom and two residences. However, they:

DEATHS

  • Clifford Hett

  • Glenna Jesseph

    Services for Burns native Glenna Lou Jesseph, 89, who died Monday in Bowie, Texas, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, at Plains Church, Argonia. Burial will follow at Milan Cemetery, Milan. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cornejo Funeral Home, Wellington.

  • Dennis Klein

  • Denise Magathan

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Thomas Cain

EDUCATION

  • Singers hit the high note educationally

    As Marion High School’s Singers group rehearsed Monday for the final time before a concert Tuesday, the mood was cool, calm, and collected. As students filed in to the chime of the bell, they chatted casually with vocal teacher Shyla Harris and accompanist Jen Travis.

  • Administrators talk about what they like

    Seeing the growth in students as one season rolls into the next is the best thing about watching them go through school, Hillsboro Middle and High School principal Tyler Weinbrenner said about his 15 years in education. “It’s growth and maturity and seeing kids tackle challenges that maybe they didn’t think they could do earlier in the year,” Weinbrenner said. “There are a lot of kids who have faced academic or physical challenges, or challenges outside of school.”

ELECTION

  • Election results won't be known Nov. 5

    Marion County residents won’t know who won the county attorney seat until 10 days after the election. Two write-in candidates filed affidavits of candidacy after County Attorney Joel Ensey declined to file for re-election.

  • Commission chairman faces challenger

    Republican Mike Beneke and unaffiliated incumbent David Mueller are competing for the District 2 seat on the county commission. The district includes most northern townships and the north half of Marion.

  • District 3 commissioner is a 3-way race

    Republican Clarke Dirks and Democrat Randy Eitzen will be on the ballot for 3rd District county commissioner. After being nudged off the ballot by Dirks during a low-turnout primary, current commissioner Randy Dallke filed an affidavit of write-in candidacy.

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Too little thought goes into our elections

    Forget reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, standing for the National Anthem, or removing your cap when a flag passes by. Our most important patriotic duty is voting, and it’s even more important when options seem limited to the devil you know vs. the devil you don’t. Kamala Harris surely would earn more votes Nov. 5 if she changed her name to “Not Donald Trump.” The former president most definitely has devilish tendencies, and they rightfully should frighten any responsible voter. But so much is unknown about the vice president’s agenda that it might be equally wrong to vote for her simply because she’s not him.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Personal experience

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Vote on wind farms, Voting's impact, Study real issues, Comparing Harris, Pilsen's 150th

PEOPLE

  • Taxidermist is deer to hunters

    When Cory Foth was let go from his job in 1996, he recalls watching a video about how best to find one’s dream career. The video recommended listing one’s interests and seeing whether they could be combined into a profession.

  • TOPS club honored

    Marion’s Take Off Pounds Sensibly chapter placed second in weight loss at an event Saturday in Wichita. Club members lost a total of 85 pounds from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31. The chapter also placed second for gaining three new members and for nametags created by Paula Loveless. Cheri Wheeler was announced as the chapter’s most inspirational member.

  • Senior center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    15, 30, 45, 60, 75, 110, 145 years ago

SCHOOL

  • Free breakfast for veterans planned

    The high school and middle school student councils in Marion will serve a free breakfast to military veterans from 7 to 9 a.m. Veterans Day, Nov. 11, at the Sports and Aquatic Center. Veterans are being asked to RSVP to (620) 382-2168 or meiereri@usd408.com.

  • Honor roll

SPORTS

  • Warriors keep playoff hopes alive

    Marion kept its playoff hopes alive Friday, and Peabody-Burns may have backed into becoming district champions after its scheduled opponent forefeited. Marion

  • Marion regional to feature 4A, 2A

    Both Marion and Hillsboro will compete Saturday in a regional meet for Class 2A and 4A runners at Marion’s Big M course. The meet will start at 10 a.m. Marion

  • Teams advance to sub-state

    Four of five Marion County teams will advance to sub-state volleyball tournaments this weekend. Marion

MORE…

