Students twirl and sing as pre-kindergarten through fifth grade classes perform "Do-Re-Mi," by Rodgers and Hammerstein, during an all-school music program last week at Centre schools.



Dani and Ryan Makovec are preparing to reopen Al's Cafe in Lost Springs later this month. The cafe was closed after the owner, Delora Alvarez, died in January 2020. She was Ryan's grandmother, and he wanted to keep e family tradition going.



Freshman art students at Marion High School enjoy first hour Tuesday creating watercolor images of flowers and trees across Main St. on the north side of the school. From left, they are Taryn Kraus, Claire Bradfield (seated), Georgia Madgwick, and Addison Cooper (front), and Miriam Mason and Ashton Oursler (back).