HEADLINES

  • Dog killed after biting toddler in face

    A family dog has been euthanized after it bit a 16-month-old Ramona girl in the face last week. A deputy was dispatchedMarch 18 to the location of the dog, a home in the 300 block of N. E St. but the child already had been taken to St. Luke Hospital, Marion, by Tampa ambulance before deputies arrived, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said.

  • Wildfires give no rest to fire crews

    A spike in small, fast-moving fires, many tied to controlled burns, kept area departments busy last week. Grass fires, brush fires, and burn-related flare-ups made up a steady stream of calls across Marion County. They often required multi-department responses.

  • Gasoline-filled garage a total loss

    A detached garage in Peabody was destroyed Thursday after flames spread from a small outdoor burn and ignited gasoline stored inside. Firefighters were called out about 6:40 p.m. Thursday to the fire in the 800 block of N. Maple St., Peabody fire chief Colton Glenn said.

  • Rising insurance cost questioned by accepted

    Marion County will keep its employee health insurance plan unchanged even after rising costs prompted a lengthy discussion Monday. Claims have climbed sharply over the past year, with more high-cost cases and increased prescription use driving expenses, Blue Cross and Blue Shield adviser Claudio Faundez told commissioners.

  • How stigma hides sexual assault

    Sexual assault continues to affect residents across central Kansas, but in small communities it often goes unseen. This is not because it isn’t happening but because people don’t feel safe speaking out. That silence is exactly why conversations during Sexual Assault Awareness Month matter, Safehope community engagement coordinator Heather Murrow said.

  • Hillsboro to present interactive show

    Hillsboro High School will present its spring play, “This Murder Was Staged,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The murder mystery / comedy, written by Patrick Greene and Jason Pizzarello, opens at the climax of a play within a play, just as the killer is about to be revealed, before the director collapses on stage. The show then shifts into an interactive investigation, with the audience treated as suspects.

  • Youth exhibit hopes to connect community

    Marion Historical Museum is turning to its youngest patrons to help tell the story of the community and, in the process, draw new families through its doors. A youth art exhibition and sale planned for this summer will invite students to create pieces inspired by people, places, and experiences that have shaped them or reflect what makes their community meaningful.

DEATHS

  • Barbara McMinn

    Graveside services for Barbara McMinn, 54, who died March 18 at her home, were Tuesday at Haven of Rest Cemetery, rural Hillsboro. Born June 14, 1971, to Larence and Jeanette McMinn, she worked for many years in housekeeping at Salem Home in Hillsboro.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Clarice Hammer

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

PEOPLE

  • Scholarship available

    Graduating seniors from Marion County high schools interested in careers related to aging may apply for a $500 scholarship from Senior Citizens of Marion County Inc. The award is designed to encourage young people pursuing degrees in medicine, nursing, social work, therapies, or gerontology.

  • Corn group picks Belton

    Derek Belton of Marion has been elected to represent District V on the Kansas Corn Commission. Commodity commissions are grower-led organizations that oversee how checkoff money is invested in market development, education, promotion, and research.

  • Work anniversary celebrated

    Kurt Fistler, a highway maintenance worker from Peabody, will celebrate 10 years with Kansas Department of Transportation in April.

  • Senior Center menus

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 110, 150 years ago

UPCOMING

  • Cowboy poet to perform at Peabody Library

    A mix of humor, storytelling, and Western tradition will take center stage April 18 as cowboy poet Ron Wilson performs on the lawn of Peabody Township Library. The free program, presented by Sunflower Theatre and the Peabody Township Library, will begin at 7 p.m. on the library’s front lawn at 214 N. Walnut St.

  • Free food to be distributed

    Free food will be distributed April 15 to 18 to families with monthly income no greater than $2,461 plus $876 for each additional household member after the first. Commodities from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be available by community on a first come, first served basis at these times and locations: APRIL 15
  • APRIL 16
  • APRIL 18

  • Blood drives planned

    Four blood drives are planned in coming weeks in Marion County. Appointments are being accepted at RedCrossBlood.org for these dates:

  • Musical bike ride planned

    A musical bike ride through Marion County countryside is planned for 10 a.m. April 4. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. at Flint Hills Counterpoint, 1660 90th Rd. Cost, including a box lunch, will be $40 and may be paid at registration.

MORE…

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