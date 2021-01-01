Marion County RECORD
HEADLINES
Getting over '21: Year in review
After wearily bidding farewell a year ago to 2020, Marion County residents this week are saying goodbye — and, in many cases, good riddance — to 2021, hoping that 2022 will bring more positive news. For the second straight year, pandemic gripped county headlines in 2021, accounting for almost 10% of all news stories read, according to the Record’s annual survey of the most-read stories on its website.
COVID eclipses record for 5th straight week
With less than half its eligible residents fully vaccinated, Marion County is in the grips of a new COVID-19 outbreak that has surpassed last year’s record pace for five consecutive weeks and appears to be worsening. New data from Kansas Department of Health and Environment reveal startling trends.
Planners reject ex-developer's plan
Former economic development director Randy Collett hit a roadblock Tuesday when he asked Marion’s planning commission to approve addition of a ground floor apartment in a commercial building. Collett sought a conditional-use permit to put a 500-square-feet, one-bedroom apartment at the rear of a building at 318 E. Main St. The apartment would be behind retail space in the building.
Clicking on email costs $1,958.85
Bills to fix an attack on Marion’s city email server after someone opened a spoof email containing a worm came to $1,958.85. According to city administrator Roger Holter, the city’s email server was compromised Dec. 10.
Peabody gives away its fire department
Peabody no longer will own its fire station after the city council voted Monday to repeal its ownership of Peabody Fire Department. The town will remain covered under Marion County Fire District 4, which its department previously serviced under contract. The district covers the townships of Catlin, East Branch, Peabody, and Summit.
Cafes find costs, shortages hard to digest
Beef, bacon, and fryer oil prices spiking over the past four months has forced Wagon Wheel Express and other independent area restaurants to increase menu prices. “We try to stay in business and keep our customers happy,” owner Sherry Hess said. “But we have to pass some of that along.”
3-time drunken driver sent to jail
A plea deal between County Attorney Joel Ensey and repeat offender Laramie Seibert ended up with two charges dismissed but a year’s sentence in jail. Siebert originally was charged with driving under the influence, circumvention of an ignition interlock device he was earlier ordered to use, and transporting an open container of alcohol.
Senator hears of staff shortages at Hillsboro hospital
Senator Jerry Moran met Tuesday with Hillsboro Community Hospital administration and city government and local business leaders to tour the hospital and discuss community concerns. Moran was involved with the hospital during its construction and has visited every hospital in Kansas at least twice.
OTHER NEWS
Open houses planned for dock, ambulance station
Open houses are planned for late January for a newly rebuilt heated fishing dock at the county lake and a still-under-construction ambulance station in Hillsboro. Dates are not yet set. County clerk Tina Spencer told commissioners Tuesday that construction of the dock is complete.
Marion won't pass along higher electric rates
Although Kansas Power Pool electricity rates will go up $117,000 in 2022, that increase won’t be passed along in electric rate increases in Marion. Marion city council members voted Tuesday to use utility reserve to pay a one-year increase in prices charged by KPP.
Winter program rescheduled
Because of conflicts with after school activities, Peabody-Burns Elementary has rescheduled its winter program for Jan. 10. Kindergarten through second graders will perform at 6 p.m. and third through fifth graders will perform at 6:30 p.m.
DEATHS
Gary Branham
A graveside service for Gary Branham, 66, who died Tuesday at his home in Peabody, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Prairie Lawn Cemetery. He is survived by companion Beth Gott, sister Debra Rittgers, aunts Dawn Taylor and Caroline Holm, and numerous cousins.
Marcella Ediger
Services for Marcella Mae (Buller) Ediger, 99, of Hillsboro, who died Christmas Day, will be scheduled later. Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is in charge of arrangements. Born Nov. 4, 1922, in Goessel to Peter and Marie Buller, she grew up near Lehigh, married Paul Ediger on Aug. 12, 1947, and worked for 21 years as a bookkeeper at Salem Hospital.
Donnalea Kaiser
Services for Donnalea Kaiser, 88, who died Dec. 22 at St. Luke Living Center, were Sunday with burial Tuesday at Durham Park Cemetery. Born Feb. 18, 1933, to Henry and Leona (Fox) Everett in Peabody, she married Milton Kaiser on April 9, 1950, in Lost Springs.
Richard Ollek
Services for Hillsboro native Richard Dean Ollek, 78, who died Sunday at Diversicare of Sedgwick, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ascension Lutheran Church, Wichita. Relatives will receive friends from 6 to 8 tonight at the church.
Larry Jackson
OPINION
Resolving our problems
Imagine you’rean ancient Babylonian, 4,000 years before anyone had the vaguest notion there ever would be a place called Marion County, Kansas. It shouldn’t be too hard. The nights back then might not have been as chilly, but the streets and roads seemed in pretty much the same state.
The smell of home
PEOPLE
Barber shop, food seller open in Hillsboro
Two new businesses have opened in Hillsboro. Andrea Sneed has joined the Chamber of Commerce as a consultant for Epicure, which supplies ingredients and recipes that can be put together in 30 minutes.
Thrift shop celebrates another successful year
A new banner in St. Luke Auxiliary Shoppe celebrates raising $66,725.11 for hospital projects during 2021. Auxiliary president Alora Robinson said money raised during 2021 was used to pay $25,000 for 3D mammography equipment, buy five TV sets for patient rooms and two washers for the laundry department, buy equipment for the hospital’s Senior Solutions program and outreach clinic offices, provide three $1,500 scholarships, remodel two patient rooms in the clinic, and fund a foundation benefit event.
Pajama story time planned
Kids can put on their pajamas, grab a stuffed animal, and log into Zoom on Tuesdays in January for virtual pajama story times. The sponsor, Parents as Teachers, has offered other virtual activities to entertain kids 3 and younger during the pandemic. Among them have been a Zoom music class and a Facebook Live story time.
Senior center menus
Happy Hustlers
