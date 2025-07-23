HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Standing proud on a pile of freshly dug dirt Friday, this young badger studies a photographer taking its picture before a mother badger chased the young one into its den, dug into a ditch near 90th and Clover Rds.



Gavin Druse, 16, Marion, works on his demolition derby car Friday. The car is a 1996 Toyota Camry he plans to drive Saturday at Marion County Fair.



Two trucks carrying massive cylindrical tanks Tuesday morning rolled down Marion's Main St. en route from Springfield, Missouri, to Texas. SpaceX has launch facilities in Brownsville and previously has sent rocket fuel tanks through Marion County.