"Dear Santa" section cover girl, 5-year old Callie Diepenbrock, daughter of Lance and Selena Diepenbrock of Lincolnville, won a giant stocking filled with candy, toys, movie and snacks for having her coloring contest entry selected at random in the Record's annual Christmas contests.



Wise men and shepherds visit newborn baby Jesus during Ebenfeld Church's live nativity reenactment Saturday and Sunday. The tradition of four years was begun in 2020 as a holiday event people could enjoy from their cars.



Marion's Cole Smith pulls tries to put back an offensive rebound Thursday against Douglass. The Warriors dominated Douglass with a commanding 54-22 victory. It's been 13 years since the Marion basketball team had four victories before Christmas. The Warriors are 4-2.