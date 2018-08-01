HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A bucking bronco proves to much for cowboy Zac Lewman as he struggles to stay atop his mount Thursday at the Marion County Fair.
Sadie Haws, 8, climbs into a pen to help her uncle, Chris Will, separate two pigs scuffling over which gets to eat first last week at Marion County Fair.
While there is little visible construction so far, there is a fleet of cranes ready to start assembling the wind turbines.
The exterior of the house at 3rd and Santa Fe Sts. in Marion has been repaired and repainted, while interior work continues. The owners, Duke and Glenda McCord, parents of Tammy Ensey, are having it renovated into a coffee and tea shop, and a counseling center.
