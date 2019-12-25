HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



The Christmas lights near Marion's City Park glow cheerfully on Marion's Main St.



A Peabody firefighter brings water to a burning greenhouse last week at 60th and Norwood Rds. The building belonged to Peggy Unruh, and was a memento to her husband, Jim, who died five years ago.



Peabody-Burns' Jack Parks, 54, and Goessel's Skyler Wuest, 25, jockey for position in Friday's game at Goessel. Parks led the Warriors with 10 points, while Wuest had four in the Bluebirds' 57-22 win.