Happy Hustlers 4-H club member Tristen Williams, 15, shows her miniature horses, Mira and Medallian, Sunday at Marion County Fair. She was amoung the 4-Hers from Marion and throughout the county who participated in dog and horse shows over the weekend. A parade and other events begin tonight.



Music store owner Jordan Brucer delivers Margaret Singer, musical director for Opera Workshop in the Flint Hills, Steinway baby grand piano from her place in Crescent, Oklahoma.



Gary Carpenter, Joe Lovelady, and Roy Patten anchor a new bridge at Marion Country Club.