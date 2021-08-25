HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
A Marion Middle School student crouches under a water fountain at the Sports and Aquatic Center Friday during the school's back-to-school pool party Friday.
A damselfly lights on a twig Monday evening near Marion Reservoir. Late summer is their time to emerge and take flight.
"At this point, the towel's wetter than I am!" a student said as Peabody-Burns' student council and booster club members washed cars and sold baked goods to pay for Warrior Pride shirts for all students.
A damaged culvert near 290th Rd. offers a spyglass view of new construction.
