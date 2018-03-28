HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Marion High alumnus Cole Lewman stares down a batter as his pitch rockets toward home plate Saturday in a scrimmage with the school baseball team.



Darin Neufeld and Jeremiah Lange stuff Easter eggs Tuesday along with other members in preparation for Saturday's Marion Community Easter egg hunt at Marion City Library. The event begins at 10:30 a.m.



Sheriff's Deputy Bronson Shipman trains with his K-9 unit, Karma, Sunday at the Peabody city park. Karma is the only K-9 unit for Marion County.