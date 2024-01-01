HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Taisha Sanchez, whose parents are trying to find her a wheelchair van, smiles with her sister, Tegan Sanchez, during a church youth group meeting in Florence.
Performers with Ballet Wichita perform Saturday before a monthly downtown cruise in Hillsboro. The ballet also performed in Peabody.
A farmer just south of Marion harvests what experts have termed an "excellent" corn crop.
Centre quarterback Robert Spohn signals he will be OK after a season-ending injury Friday night in Goessel.
Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2024 Hoch Publishing