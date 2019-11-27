HEADLINES

  • Big settlement offered to wind farm foes

    Expedition Wind, the company approved Nov. 15 to develop a wind farm in the southern portion of the county, has sent letters offering settlement to plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit opposing the project. The company offers various settlements, some as much as buying their property for 1½ times its value. The offer would apply only to plaintiffs of a suit filed Aug. 14 in district court. The property purchase offer is only for those who live within the footprint of the wind farm.

  • Deputy fired after arrest by city police

    A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was fired nine hours after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and could lose his license as a law enforcement officer. McPherson County undersheriff Skyler Christians said Bronson L. Shipman, 34, was booked into the jail at 3:33 a.m. Thursday. He was released seven hours later on $1,500 bond.

  • Home given to wounded veteran

    A wounded Army veteran was given a mortgage-free home in Hillsboro last week through an organization that helps veterans, a donation from Wells Fargo, and home renovation work by Home Resort, based in Hillsboro and Tescott. Taylor Marshall was given the house at 102 S. Washington St. Thursday after applying for it through a program operated by Military Warriors Support Foundation.

  • Charities to benefit from Giving Tuesday

    Peabody, Hillsboro, and Goessel will have fundraisers for local charities Tuesday. Peabody’s fourth annual Giving Tuesday and Winterfest will be 5 to 8 p.m. at Peabody Burns High School.

  • Christmas home tours to feature ornate architecture

    Viewing the holiday décor is a big part of Marion City Library’s Christmas Home Tours, and the people on this year’s tour are eager to show off their homes, as well. 93 Lakeshore Drive

  • Parade to feature lighted floats

    Marion residents can enjoy the community’s first lighted Christmas parade since 2014 at 6 p.m. Saturday. An array of holiday happenings will fill the day before the parade, starting at 7 a.m. with registration for an Ugly Sweater Reindeer Run. Registration will be at Marion Community Center.

OTHER NEWS

  • Heated dock will be replaced

    A new heated fishing dock to replace one destroyed during a summer storm at the county lake took a step closer to becoming reality when the county’s insurance agreed to pay for its replacement. Lake supervisor Isaac Hett told county commissioners Monday that Kansas County Association Multiline Pool insurance approved $177,020 to replace the fishing dock pulled loose from its moorings and rammed against the shore during a July 4 storm.

  • Drug crime sparks public action

    Darla Spencer knew it was time to publically step forward when Florence teens started voicing concerns about methamphetamine use in their community. “That’s what really got me fired up,” she said. “We work with the youth group, and they started commenting about different places drugs were being used and things they had seen. We could tell it bothered them.”

  • Man, stepson arrested in battery, marijuana incident

    James Dush and stepson Raymond J. Johnson, both of Hillsboro, were arrested Friday afternoon at their residence after a domestic battery incident that might have stemmed from marijuana possession, said Hillsboro police chief Dan Kinning. “I think that’s what started the fight,” he said. “I think the stepfather was sick of it.”

  • Peabody council left with fire district quandary

    Discussion about Peabody’s fourth fire district Monday left council members struggling to clarify duties between the city fire department and the fourth district. “Truth be told, that’s what we’re looking into, is the organizational method,” mayor Tom Spencer said.

  • Peabody teen found after evening missing

    A Peabody teenager reported missing the evening of Nov. 19 in the 200 block of S. Olive St. was found the morning of Nov. 20 in Peabody. The teen’s reason for running away remains unknown, said Peabody police chief Bruce Burke.

  • County engineer sued for credit card bill

    Marion County engineer Brice Goebel is being sued in district court over unpaid bills for the third time this year. Discover Bank filed a petition Nov. 20 seeking $2,566.17 plus interest and costs for non-payment of his Discover credit card account.

  • County under burn ban

    The county is under a burn ban following numerous fires in recent weeks. County commissioners Monday debated whether recent rains had negated the need for a burn ban, but ultimately voted to declare a ban and review it weekly.

  • Cover crops extend cattle grazing season

    Several farmers in Marion County plant cover crops to extend the grazing season for their cattle. Seeds such as cereal rye, annual ryegrass, oilseed radishes, forage turnips, oats, and triticale or a mixture of these often are planted after wheat harvest or in other fields at various times of the summer for late fall and early winter grazing.

  • We're big on being small

    Family, friends, and faith lead a long list of blessings for which each of us are thankful, especially at this time of year. It’s a fourth “F,” however, that makes Thanksgiving a truly American holiday: fortune. Fortune isn’t just about money. It’s about being blessed with an opportunity to enrich our lives in whatever ways we see fit, including ways that only tangentially are financial.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Seal of approval needed

PEOPLE

  • Churches set holiday services

    Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church’s annual Thanksgiving Day service will begin 9:45 a.m. Thursday with prelude music, followed by a service at 10. There will be a children’s feature as part of the service, special music and photos, and congregational hymns of thanksgiving.

  • Neo-Century learns about essential oils

    Shannon Ehlers gave a program on Essential Oils 101 at Neo Century’s November meeting. Members will be sending money to help veterans as their November charitable gift.

  • Auxiliary to meet Dec. 5

    St. Luke Hospital Auxiliary will meet at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 in the basement of St. Luke Medical Clinic. Coffee, rolls, and fruit will be served before the 10 a.m. meeting.

  • Project SEARCH sets chili feed

    Tabor College’s Project SEARCH will be hosting a chili feed for Hillsboro residents 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 9 in Hillsboro Middle/High School’s cafeteria.

  • Kids' developmental screening set for Goessel

    A free developmental screening for children birth through 5years old will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 in Goessel. Cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social/emotional development will be screened. Vision and hearing will also be screened. The process usually takes at least one hour to complete.

  • Goessel blood drive Dec. 16

    An American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Mennonite Church in Goessel. Donors who give blood by Dec. 18 Will get a $5 Amazon.com gift card, sent by e-mail, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

  • Elmdale student gets national fellowship

    Elmdale student Scott Hazelton, a graduate student at Kansas State University’s College of Architecture, Planning, and Design, was given the prestigious Dwight David Eisenhower Transportation Graduate Fellowship award by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Hazelton is working toward a master’s degree in regional and community planning. The fellowship supports studies in disciples related to transportation. Hazelton received a $5,000 fellowship award and will continue his transportation research related to the beef industry.

    Center celebrates Mickey's 91st birthday, Marion menu, Peabody menu

    Upcoming events

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

    How schools teamed up with sports

  • Step up: Marion's five juniors move to varsity

    Marion High’s boy’s basketball team lost six seniors to graduation, but coach Terry Edwards said the team’s continuity is its strong suit. The Warriors may be moving a lot of juniors into varsity play, but members of the tribe know each other well.

  • Hett tackles first season as Marion High girls' coach

    Marion High girls’ basketball coach Jason Hett has been busy getting to know his team this past week — a dream that came true after a return to his alma mater. The Marion High graduate brings six years of experience as an athletic director at Central Christian in Huchinson overseeing a girls’ team that enjoyed multiple trips to state.

  • Marion wrestling makes use of limited numbers

    It’s a Wednesday during winter sports season, but Marion wrestlers aren’t starting practice with stretching or warm-up drills, they start with a game of football. “It’s a fun way to warm up, rather than your typical running around, stretching, and stuff like that,” coach Tyler McMichael said. “With such a small group we can make that work. If we had 30 kids we wouldn’t be able to make that work.”

  • 'Mystery season' stalks Hillsboro basketball

    Through 31 years at the helm for the Hillsboro High School boys basketball team, there’s not much coach Darrel Knoll hasn’t seen. With 524 wins, there’s been plenty of good, but plenty of tough times, too.

  • Time running short for Trojan girls basketball

    If only flipping the hourglass over and turning back time actually worked. Hillsboro High School girls’ basketball coach Nathan Hiebert would probably be quick to do it.

  • Hillsboro wrestling capitalizes on youth program

    Hillsboro athletes don’t merely take an interest in wresting when they reach high school. Many start developing their skills by participating in a youth program, coach Scott O’Hare said. “It’s not an absolute,” he said. “I’ve had some kids come into the program who started in middle school, and I’ve had very successful kids who didn’t start until high school. It’s just that they have a lot of making up to do.”

  • Goessel's girls small but mighty

    The Bluebirds are hoping for a competitive season this year, but they will need to rely on a strong defense to keep games close. Goessel averaged only 31 points per game last season, finishing 4-17.

  • Goessel boys shoot for winning record

    Goessel boys’ basketball team finished last year with a 9-12 overall record and a 4-5 season in the Wheat State League. Two of the league games were losses by one point each.

  • Familiar players will return to Centre girls basketball

    The Centre High girls basketball team will enter the 2019-20 season with no losses to graduation last May. The team has only nine players, but four are returning starters. Senior point guard Kelsey Hett has started every year in high school. At 5 feet, 7 inches, she is the tallest player on the squad.

  • Centre Cougars return five players

    After trying to fill the shoes of six graduates last season, Centre High boys coach Richard Idleman is thankful to have five returning seniors this year. They are Aidan Svoboda, Braxton Smith, Dalton Stika, Jacob Hird, and Jensen Riffel.

  • Peabody girls ready for the win

    Peabody Burns basketball coach Travis Schafer is working to shatter the Warriors’ three-year losing streak and give his sophomores their first basketball win. But after that, he hopes Peabody will become a competitive team in their league during his second year as coach.

  • Returning seniors a streak of luck for Peabody's boys

    Peabody-Burns boys’ basketball coach Robert Kyle is hopeful a streak of luck that returns seven seniors to his team will spur some more wins. The team only came out on top four times their last season, something he would like to change.

