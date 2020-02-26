HEADLINES

  • Small towns embrace sharing equipment, people

    Most people learn the value of cooperation in grade school — but for cities the word can mean anything from sharing resources to ideas. Hillsboro has a relationship with Peabody providing its water and sometimes working with Peabody employees on electric issues, Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine said.

  • Counsel warns remarks blasting county employee 'inappropriate'

    Resident’s remarks about Goebel should have been cut off, Jantz said By PHYLLIS ZORN Staff writer A county resident’s blistering comments about county engineer Brice Goebel during Monday’s commission meeting led county counsel Brad Jantz to warn commissioners the remarks were not appropriate.

  • Trapped car leads to arrest

    Justin M. Kaylor, 34, Colorado, was arrested on a Colorado warrant after abandoning a Chrysler four-door sedan in several feet of water around 9:56 a.m. Monday on 1/2 Mile Rd. in Ramona, ¼-mile west of B St. Kaylor and his 42-year-old female companion told law enforcement the vehicle was stolen, but that couldn’t be confirmed because the license plate was obscured by high water, and it couldn’t be reached, sheriff Robert Craft said.

  • Leap year babies mark the day in good humor

    Dennis Klenda will celebrate the date of his birth for the 19th time Saturday, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at his birth certificate. “I tell people I’m 19 and they look at me like I’m kind of crazy,” he said.

  • Demolition of old house makes way for new venture

    Even before demolition finished last week on a home and garage at N. Roosevelt and E. Main Sts. in Marion, lot owner Josh Tajchman was pleased with how much better the lot looked. “It already looks so much different just to be able to see Main St.,” he said.

OTHER NEWS

  • Extension agent speaks at Kiwanis

    Rickey Roberts told Marion Kiwanis members last week that people give him a blank look when they ask him what he does and he answers he’s an extension agent. Roberts talked to members about the origin of extension programs from 1862 to now.

  • Soup supper raises $3,354 for senior center

    Marion Senior Center has gotten boosts from community members in several ways during recent weeks. Proceeds of a soup supper sponsored a week ago by Our Savior Lutheran Church in Marion were given to the senior center Tuesday. The check was for $3,354.

  • City considers new fees for rent of Community Center

    New fees are proposed for Marion Community Center after Marion Advancement Campaign earlier turned management of the center over to the city. City council members Monday reviewed a rental agreement written by parks and recreation director Margo Yates, then tabled it until city attorney Susan Robson could do some rewording.

  • Heavy rain, snow leave roads a mucky mess

    More than a month’s worth of cold, winter rain that doused Marion County Sunday night, followed by heavy snow on Tuesday, turned roads into a slick and mucky mess that sent several cars skidding. On Monday, two drivers who were unfamiliar with the county’s roads got stuck in deep mud, sheriff Robert Craft said.

  • Tractor catches fire in garage near US-56

    Firefighters were called to put out a fire 9:15 a.m. Tuesday after a tractor caught fire in a garage on US-56 a ½-mile west of US-77. The John Deere tractor was leaking fuel from its tank, but firefighters quickly put out the blaze using water and a dry chemical extinguisher, said Marion fire chief Preston Williams.

  • Cause of semi rollover unknown

    The cause of a one-vehicle rollover accident reported last week on US-50 near Florence remains unknown, according to Kansas Highway Patrol’s accident report. Jerrold L. Unruh, 63, Newton, was driving a 1997 International semi at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday, when the truck rolled onto its side into a ditch, northeast of US-50’s roundabout with US-77.

COUNTY

  • Building's renovation fosters business expansion

    When Rachel and Jay Gfeller made the decision to move her massage therapy business to a new building in Peabody, it presented an opportunity for her to expand its services. The building, on W. 2nd St. near S. Walnut St., gives Rachel room to spread out, as well as set up a space for customers to make their own lotions and creams at Breathe Deep Works.

  • Greenhouse nurtures man's hobby business

    Temperatures may still be hovering in the 30s, but Scott Zogleman already has a head start on spring. The Florence native plans to sort out the vegetable seeds he will start in an 8-by-16 foot greenhouse that has enabled him to run a small plant and vegetable business.

  • Geocaching 'catching on' as fun activity for winter

    Geocaching is mainly thought of as an activity for warm weather, but winter brings new opportunities and challenges to the treasure hunt, Hillsboro geocacher Bob Woelk said. “In a lot of ways geocaching is easier in the winter,” he said. “You don’t have all the weeds, bugs or ticks. I just thought about that, so really winter’s not a bad time to do geocaching. You just layer up.”

  • Democratic Party to skip caucus

    This year, for the first time since 1992, the Kansas Democratic Party will not hold a caucus to decide how state delegates are apportioned to presidential candidates. The party will send a flyer March 9 to all registered members, including those in Marion County. The flyer will explain how registered Kansas Democrats can vote. Kansans who register to vote as Democrats after March 9 can request mail-in ballots through April 17. Mail-in ballots will be sent to them. Ballots must be postmarked by April 24.

  • County closes part of 360th Rd.

    County commissioners cast a split vote Monday to close a one-mile portion of 360th Rd. after discussing the subject at length with neighbors and county counsel Brad Jantz. Landowner Dale Koop originally asked that commissioners close or vacate 360th Rd. between Bison and Chisholm Trail.

AUTO

  • Lake resident struck with Corvette fever

    Part-time Marion resident Dutch Weidner’s love affair with Corvettes began when his older brother bought and restored one he found in a pasture with a tree literally growing through it. “I got the Corvette fever from my brother,” Weidner said.

CENSUS

DEATHS

  • Diann Cline

    Services for Diann Cline, 70, who died Feb. 13, 2020, at her rural Lindsborg home, will be in mid-March and announced at a later date. She was born Feb. 11, 1950, in Marion, to Harold and Mary Ann Wiens.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    John Dalke

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Carol Dvorak

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Government fiefs and tax-dollar thieves

    Cooperation. Sharing. Avoiding needless duplication of costly equipment and even more costly personnel. Steps in these directions could save hard-pressed taxpayers thousands upon thousands of dollars each year.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    It was on a Tuesday

PEOPLE

  • Daddy-daughter dance set March 29

    Families and Children Together’s third annual Daddy-Daughter dance is set for 5:30 p.m. March 29 at Hillsboro Middle School’s gymnasium. The county-wide fundraiser helps FACT raise money to help families and children throughout the 12 communities of Marion County.

  • P.E.O. votes to support scholarships

    P.E.O. Chapter DB decided to contribute to the 50-50-50 Challenge to support the Kansas Cottey Scholarship Fund when they met Feb. 17 at Eastmoor Church. President Diane Richmond shared her President’s Letter which is an annual report sent to the Kansas State Chapter.

  • Child screening offered March 10

    Developmental screenings will be available for children up to 5 years old 3 to 5:30 p.m. March 10 in Marion. The process usually takes at least an hour and includes testing of cognitive, motor, speech, hearing, social and emotional development. Appointments can be made by calling (620) 382-2858.

  • Heritage museum plans dinner

    Goessel’s Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum annual fundraiser dinner will start at 6:30 p.m. March 13 at Tabor Mennonite Church’s fellowship hall on Chisholm Trail Rd., with catering by Keith’s Foods. Historical performer Donna Becker will portray suffragette Carrie Chapman Catt.

  • Blood drives scheduled in March

    A blood drive will be held 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. March 4 Peabody-Burns High School A blood drive is scheduled 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. March 13 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church in Marion.

  • Library plans Seuss party

    Marion City Library will celebrate Dr. Seuss with a party for children ages 3 to 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. March 6. School will release early that day. March is Dr. Seuss Month in honor of his March 2 birthday. Dr. Seuss stories, snacks, and games are planned.

  • 4-H:

    Lincolnville Wide Awake 4-H Club, Lang Diesel announces 4-H video contest

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Cookies a Valentine's Day treat at center, Marion menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 100, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    Forgotten settler almost owned a quarter of Marion

SCHOOL AND SPORTS

  • Elyria Christian sweeps Marion basketball

    Heading into the final week of the regular season, Marion High School basketball teams are going to have a hard time finding any momentum to carry into the postseason. Victories were nowhere in sight this past week with both Warrior teams going winless starting with Tuesday’s sweep by hosting Remington and capped Friday at Elyria Christian.

  • Centre advances in regionals

    After losing a disappointing overtime game against Chase County on Friday, the Centre boys redeemed themselves Monday by defeating Rural Vista, 44-34, in the first round of 1A regionals on their home court. The Cougars entered the tournament in fourth place with an overall record of 8-12. Rural Vista was seeded fifth at 7-11.

  • Centre seniors receive $3,100 in scholarships from local businesses

    Eleven Centre High seniors got the experience of applying for a job during a Career Day event last week at Centre that included mock interviews by 22 sponsoring businesses from within the county and surrounding areas. Students submitted job applications, resumes, and cover letters that were judged and screened before the students were interviewed.

MORE…

