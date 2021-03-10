HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Firefighters enter a home at 601 N. Elm St. in Peabody in an effort to battle a fire probably started by a faulty breaker box.



Trojan teammates celebrate their last-second victory Saturday night against Hutchinson Trinity to advance to the state tournament. On Monday, Hillsboro defeated Bell Plaine in quarterfinals to advance to Thursday's semifinals.



Harriet Bina, right, gave TV crews tours of the Kapaun Museum on Friday.