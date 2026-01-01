HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Tim (left) and Connie Land applaud a performance during this past weekend's Bluegrass at the Lake. After being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, Tim went into remission in 2017 and has attended the festival annually for nearly a decade. Tim (left) and Connie Land applaud a performance during this past weekend's Bluegrass at the Lake. After being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, Tim went into remission in 2017 and has attended the festival annually for nearly a decade.



A petroleum pipeline warning is posted near a well in northern Marion County. The state will plug 191 abandoned wells in Marion County this year. A petroleum pipeline warning is posted near a well in northern Marion County. The state will plug 191 abandoned wells in Marion County this year.



A child holds onto the wheel of a tractor during Country Threshing Days over the weekend in Goessel. The two-day event featured sawmill and large stationary engine demonstrations, and antique farm equipment displays. A child holds onto the wheel of a tractor during Country Threshing Days over the weekend in Goessel. The two-day event featured sawmill and large stationary engine demonstrations, and antique farm equipment displays.