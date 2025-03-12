HEADLINES

  • 9 starving dogs found with year-old baby

    Ten animals and a child were removed from a Florence home March 5 after sheriff’s deputies responded to a complaint about animals being mistreated. Deputies discovered nine underfed and neglected dogs, one cat, and a 1-year-old child in the house, Undersheriff Larry Starkey said.

  • Fall at playground leads to tense moments

    Centre teachers and staff were quick to respond Monday when a 6-year-old fell off a slide at the school’s playground. The boy, who hit his head in the fall, had a cut on his head.

  • Youth center becomes hub of increasing controversy

    Tension between Peabody’s youth center, a police officer on personal leave, and city officials elicited a lengthy discussion at a council meeting Monday. The latest conflict between the city and the Hub youth center arose Feb. 8, when officer Eric Watts radioed for backup after adolescents outside the building allegedly approached and threatened him.

  • . . . and then there was one

    Peabody is down to one public works employee now that Noal Reynolds has resigned to take a job closer to home in Wichita. Reynolds’ wife was pregnant, which contributed to his decision, Mayor Catherine Weems said Monday.

  • From Marion to Guatemala and back

    It’s not often a Marion native departs for the mountains of Guatemala, but that’s just where Emmy Hess journeyed after graduating from the University of Kansas in 2023. A former Marion high school valedictorian, Hess volunteered for 13 months for Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos, a Latin American non-profit helping underprivileged children and disabled adults.

  • Newly disclosed messages hint of political motive for raid

    Plaintiffs and their attorneys are eagerly awaiting promised release this week of a document that may strengthen their claim that a disavowed police raid on the Record newsroom was politically motivated. The document’s existence inadvertently was disclosed during a hearing Thursday in a Record lawsuit alleging that the city acted in bad faith by refusing to release texts officials had exchanged regarding the raid.

OTHER NEWS

  • No one's blinking on wind farm demands

    Yet more discussion of wind farms drew 16 onlookers to Monday’s county commissioners’ meeting room and several more to watch on a video feed in the courthouse hallway. Representatives from Sunflower Wind had been asked to answer why red lights on turbines constantly blink rather than activate, as promised, only when airplanes were in the area.

  • St. Luke offers nurse on call

    St. Luke Hospital in Marion has launched a new program being marketed primarily to Medicare patients, and area residents are getting calls offering it to them. Chief executive Alex Haines said the program, designed to provide chronic care management, is a 24-hours-a-day nurse on call.

  • Kids don't dodge being artful

    Marion Elementary students had a morning of fine arts Monday when classes rotated from room to room. School librarian Lori Kirkpatrick, who coordinated the day’s activities, invited Poke Salad Orchestra, led by Peabody resident Susan Mayo, to perform.

  • Centre to rent land

    Centre’s school board voted Monday to accepted a $10,005-a-year bid from Hajek Enterprises to rent 160 acres two miles west of Lost Springs. The land was deeded to the district a few years ago by the Mowrer family. Other bids included $8,332 from Cow Camp Ranch, $8,203 from Deines Farms, and $8,000 from Gary and Grant Evans.

  • Hillsboro foundation awards $23,000 in grants

    Hillsboro Community Foundation this month announced $23,000 in grants for city and county initiatives. These foundation focuses on projects that address critical community needs, promote education, enhance recreational opportunities, and improve the overall well-being of Hillsboro residents.

  • Transportation survey online

    Core Community and Kansas Mobility Management are asking county residents to respond by April 18 to a survey about public transportation services at ksrides.org/community-surveys.

  • County has recorded quakes, too

    Sunday afternoon’s magnitude 2.5 earthquake near Assaria, south of Salina, was the 13th quake felt this year in Kansas. Two of those occurred in Marion County.

DEATHS

  • Hallie Novak

    Services for Hallie Sue Novak, 87, who died Friday at Salem Home in Hillsboro, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hebron Lutheran Church, Burdick. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Yazel - Megli Funeral Home, Herington. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

  • Mary Shipman

    A memorial service for former Florence mayor Mary Lou Shipman, 76, who died Saturday at NMC Health, formerly Newton Medical Center, will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Marion Christian Church. Burial will be later at Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. Born Feb. 10, 1949, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Thomas James and Elsie Mae (Slape) Slaughter, she married Orris Ronald “Ronnie” Shipman on April 12, 1969, at Florence Christian Church.

FOR THE RECORD

MONEY

  • Beekeeping faces a swarm of perils

    A snow-covered Kansas winter is giving way to a sunny, windy spring, and one of the first creatures getting a taste of the spring air have been honeybees. Swarms of bees appeared in the county as early as late February, when temperatures rose into the fifties before dropping back down.

  • Keep on truckin': One vendor quickly replaces another

    After one Mexican food truck, Mis Viejos, fled Marion, alleging harassment from local business owners, it was surprising to see another take its place so quickly. But Marisol Guzman and her husband, Guadalupe, have been manning their truck for six years, and aren’t afraid of intimidation.

  • Will shoppers feel impact of tariffs at food stores?

    Tariffs of up to 25% on items from Canada, Mexico, and China announced by President Donald Trump have been delayed, downsized, and given exemptions in recent days. If actually imposed, they will hit a wide swath of items in local food stores.

OPINION

  • Recapturing our frontier spirit

    The warmest weather since before Halloween, accompanied by sunshine that doesn’t fade until after dinner, is giving all of us an overdue chance to reflect. Our temporary summery embrace won’t last, of course. Groundhogs were right in predicting at least six more weeks of winter. But for the next few days, all of us will have a welcome opportunity to think about summer and our favorite places to enjoy.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Live and learn

  • LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

    Real life

PEOPLE

SPORTS

  • Trojans fall short at substate

    Hillsboro’s girls basketball team was eliminated from postseason play March 5, losing 43-33 to eventual substate champions Moundridge. “It did not end the way we wanted it to, but it wasn’t because of lack of effort,” coach Micah Ratzlaff said. “We defended really well in the first half, only allowing 14 points and leading at halftime by four.”

MORE…

