UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE

  • Slain woman identified after 32 years

    After 32 years, a relative’s submission of DNA to an online service has led to identification of a body discovered 32 years ago near Pilsen. Road worker Kenneth Jost spotted a decomposed skull Sept. 21, 1987, while scooping dirt from a ditch during patching of potholes on 290th Rd.

HEADLINES

  • Flood survivors hope to be home for Christmas

    Flood survivors Terry and Loretta Looney, both 51, are hoping to be back in their home on Christmas Day. Their house at 2299 140th Rd., Florence, was inundated with more than three feet of water June 5 after water was released from Marion Reservoir.

  • Two-month probe yields drug bust

    A two-month investigation culminated in the arrests of two Marion men on drug charges last week after 57 grams of methamphetamine were found. That amount of methamphetamine would be worth between $3,200 and $3,600, according to addiction help site crystalmethaddiction.org.

  • Surveyors tell deputies they were scared they'd be shot

    Surveyors hired by Expedition Wind told a Marion County sheriff’s deputy they were frightened for their lives Dec. 5 when a local wind farm opponent screamed at them and fired a semi-automatic pistol at the ground, according a probable cause affidavit filed in district court. Amy D. Stutzman, 46, Peabody, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident at the intersection of 110th and Pawnee Rds. Depending on any criminal history Stutzman has, she faces two years to five years and four months in prison if convicted, according to state sentencing guidelines.

  • Diamond Vista pays county $269,325

    Marion County received its first payment in lieu of taxes check for $269,325 from Diamond Vista wind farm Dec. 16, county clerk Tina Spencer said. It appears that no money was withheld from the county for consulting fees of more than $686,000 despite a clause in the agreement with Enel Green Power that would have allowed it to deduct from its payments any amount that exceeded $250,000.

  • Greenhouse destroyed in blaze 'a great loss' to Peabody family

    When Peggy Unruh’s greenhouse caught fire last week, it destroyed one of the connections with her now-deceased husband, Jim. “Especially with the kids,” she said. “That was part of their father, and he died five years ago.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Hillsboro hospital hires new CEO

    Hillsboro resident Mark Rooker, now chief operations officer and chief of information at El Dorado’s Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, has been named chief executive officer for Hillsboro Community Hospital. Rooker has not started duties at HCH. He is finishing his duties at the El Dorado hospital.

  • Local quilters replace veteran's quilt

    Paula Perry was surprised when she learned that a quilt she and others made for a veteran who served in Iraq hadn’t reached him but instead ended up being sold at a church rummage sale. Perry, her business partners Carol Riggs and Jan Meisinger, and a group of other quilters meet once a month to sew quilts donated to veterans through the national organization Quilts of Valor.

  • Photographer decides to pass passion to others

    Gerald Wiens’ interest in photography was sparked in junior high 50 years ago and blossomed into a lifetime passion that snagged him publication in a top magazine. Now, Wiens is looking to pass his knowledge on to others, starting with a class 9 a.m. Jan. 11 through Marion Parks and Recreation.

  • Marion pays $3,000 for computer maintenance, upgrades

    Marion recently paid $3,000 to Great Plains Computers, according to city records, which included services that went beyond routine maintenance of its systems, said Lloyd Davies of Great Plains Computers. Transferring the city’s systems to a new server and changing from Microsoft Windows 7 to Windows 10 was a big expense, he said.

  • Northern Marion County is a fuel desert

    The county’s towns north of 290th Rd. no longer have fuel service, and residents are feeling the effects. Steve Jirak of Ramona delivers mail in Ramona and Tampa areas. He was found filling gas at Lincolnville on Thursday.

DEATHS

  • Matthew Rapp

    Services for Matthew Rapp, 47, who died Dec. 9 at Cincinnati V.A. Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Durham Park Cemetery in Durham. He was born Jan. 5, 1973, to William and Jerrie (Jantz) Rapp in Somerville, New Jersey.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Robert Call

DOCKET

OPINION

  • Santa had better watch out

    Think you have a tough job? Imagine all the responsibilities that have to be evaluated in Santa’s annual performance review. First, he has to make a few billion gifts — more than Walmart and Amazon combined — all without becoming a mega-billionaire like the owners of those paltry concerns.

  • Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus

    This classic editorial is reprinted from the Sept 21, 1897, issue of the New York Sun: Dear editor: I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, ‘If you see it in The Sun it’s so.’ Please tell me the truth; is there a Santa Claus? Virginia O’Hanlon
    115 W. 95th St. Virginia, your little friends are wrong. They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see. They think that nothing can be which is not comprehensible by their little minds. All minds, Virginia, whether they be men’s or children’s, are little. In this great universe of ours man is a mere insect, an ant, in his intellect, as compared with the boundless world about him, as measured by the intelligence capable of grasping the whole of truth and knowledge.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Combing the static

PEOPLE

DEAR SANTA

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • Marion boys', girls' teams fall to Douglass

    Marion boys basketball got off to a rocky start this season, and that trend continued Thursday with a 63-34 home loss to Douglass. Marion girls also entered winter break with a difficult loss, falling 49-28 Thursday at Belle Plaine.

  • Centre tops Wakefield in low-scoring game

    The Cougars entered the holiday break with a victory after winning a low-scoring game Friday at Wakefield, 30-24. Centre trailed 2-11 before closing the gap to 14-16 at halftime.

  • Hillsboro boys win 4th straight, girls stumble with loss

    Hillsboro boys basketball has found its groove, extending its streak to four games by outlasting Southeast of Saline Friday night, 69-58. Coach Darrel Knoll’s got to feel good anytime he can knock off the Trojans, especially considering the headaches SES has given Hillsboro since 2015, going 2-2.

  • Marion, Hillsboro wrestlers win at duals

    Last week’s Marion County duals didn’t end with ideal results for Marion or Hillsboro from a team standpoint, but each had wrestlers secure a 5-0 record. The Trojans continued to be led by Jordan Bachman at 145 pounds and Tristan Rathbone at 152, as each turned in a perfect record on the day.

  • Goessel doubles up Peabody-Burns

    Goessel and Peabody-Burns boys teams both started slow Friday night at the Bluebird gym, as neither team scored for more than four minutes. Caiden Duerksen started the Bluebirds’ scoring with two baskets, and Goessel was off to a 7-0 lead.

  • Steer wrestler improves performance at national finals

    Tanner Brunner of Ramona placed second in the final round of steer wrestling at the National Finals Rodeo last week in Las Vegas. He threw the steer in 3.8 seconds after his horse left the gate, tying with another performer. The placing earned him $18,192.

  • Tabor hires volleyball coach from Texas

    Tabor College announced Mike MacNeill as its new head volleyball coach last week. MacNeill most recently coached Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, to a conference championship and the NAIA National Tournament.

  • Tabor player picked for coaching

    Tabor senior basketball player Terran Hoyt has been chosen to participate in the Women’s Basketball Coach Association’s 18th annual “So you want to be a coach” program. The program mentors female collegiate basketball players interested in pursuing coaching careers.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2019 Hoch Publishing

 

 

 

AD

 

X

BACK TO TOP