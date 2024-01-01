HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT
Their set mostly completed, actors in street clothes rehearse Thursday for the Friday opening of "Once Upon a Mattress," this fall's Marion High School musical.
Dawnell Funk erected two "Cat Crossing" signs after two of her cats were struck and killed by drivers. She also sells eggs, pears, and baked goods at her house in Marion.
Dramatic lighting and colorful piles of waste abound at the Marion County transfer station, where employees seem to love what can be a stinky but important work.
Covered in mud and drenched in rain, Marion's Lane Smith, Lander Smith, and Luke Watkins catch their breath between plays Friday night. The Warriors ended their playoff run with a loss to Conway Springs.
