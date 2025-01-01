HEADLINES

  • Kapaun closer to sainthood

    Pilsen native Emil Kapaun moved another step up the ladder to canonization Monday with word that Pope Francis had decreed him “Venerable.” Stages of canonization are Servant of God, Venerable, Blessed, and Saint.

  • Misplaced rumors swirl after death at lake

    County lake residents spent Monday and Tuesday wary and wondering whether they were safe after an investigation into the death of a lake resident. It turns out the sheriff’s office was chasing its tail trying to find items believed — but not — missing from the home.

  • Another one bites the ditch

    A brand-new county dump truck rolled off Goldenrod Rd. just after 1 p.m. Feb. 18, landing on its side. The accident occurred while the truck was plowing snow north of 190th Rd.

  • $1.9 million in grants to aid water systems

    Three water and sewer providers in the county will receive state grants totaling $1.9 million. Marion County Improvement District No. 2 at the county lake will receive $458,880.

  • Taco loco: Marion's food fight KOs one vendor

    Mis Viejos, the Mexican food truck that sparked a lengthy debate in Marion, has pulled out. “I feel continuously harassed with calls, messages and with inspectors always on top of me,” the operator of Mis Viejos said. “I’m not here anymore, and now they keep bothering me, telling me I’m a chicken, I’m running for being illegal and I’m afraid of immigration.”

OTHER NEWS

  • Peabody fills council vacancy

    Peabody City Council formally accepted the resignation of councilman Christopher King at Monday night’s meeting. King was not present, having moved out of town “fairly recently,” according to Mayor Catherine Weems.

  • Lacking workers, Peabody uses contractor to clear snow

    After Peabody public works supervisor Erik Barnes resigned Jan. 7 because of “the sheer amount of anger and hostility” he’d felt from residents toward his department, the city was left in a crisis. Peabody still had two public works employees, Noal Reynolds and Jessie Talkington, but it was far from enough to run the department during a snowstorm, especially without a supervisor.

  • Marion revises snowplow priorities

    A block-long street where senior citizens live will be moved to a higher priority for snow removal after Marion City Council and department heads talked about snow clearing during a Monday work session. Interim city administrator Mark McAnarney asked public works director Tim Makovec to bring a map of emergency snow routes and talk about the city’s priorities for clearing snow.

  • No more wind farms in county's crystal ball

    No more conditional use permits for wind farms, more residents involved in county affairs, no duplication of services, and preventing issues from festering are among the things county commissioners said Monday they’d like to accomplish. They’d also like to have an event venue that could be host to international events, become more forward-thinking, put concrete on all roads, and see higher levels of health care with excellent specialty services.

  • Hillsboro rolls out a Gutter Ball of a name

    Bluejay Lanes was officially renamed “Gutter Ball” and the city’s snow removal code was tweaked when Hillsboro City Council met for a weather-postponed meeting Feb. 19. David Ediger, the city’s director of parks and recreation, announced that a bowling alley naming contest had received over 160 entries.

AUTOMOTIVE

  • New ambulance will need equipping

    A new county ambulance, expected to arrive March 10, will need to be equipped and inspected before it will be seen on the road. The ambulance, ordered in 2022 during the COVID-19 epidemic, cost $212,488 and is equipped with an infrared lighting system that sanitizes the ambulance after it is used.

  • Chase County road to be closed

    A bridge on 130th Rd. a mile east of Cedar Point in Chase County is being replaced. The bridge crosses Cottonwood River about 1 mile west of Cedar Point.

DEATHS

FOR THE RECORD

OPINION

  • Hear some evil, see some evil, speak some evil

    Come on, Marion. A few weeks ago, the operator of Mis Viejos food truck was talking about moving to town, looking for a storefront, and running a regular restaurant here. Now, suddenly, she’s left town for good, citing repeated harassment. It’s no surprise that no one admits to harassing her. It’s also possible that no harassment actually occurred. Regardless, this isn’t exactly the welcoming image Marion has tried to portray. Whether it’s true or not, one could have hoped that someone might have stepped in to help mediate whatever situation led to her departure.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Wreck of the Hesperus

  • COMMENTARY:

    Students find extracurriculars can become extra exhausting

  • LETTERS:

    Wildcats forever

PEOPLE

SPORTS

  • Marion to face Hillsboro in substate

    With regular season basketball coming to a close, substate tournaments will begin this week with No. 5 seed Hillsboro facing off against No. 12 seed Marion in the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday at Hillsboro. The Trojans are coming off eight victories in a row after beating Nickerson 47-33 on the road Friday.

  • Goessel advances to 2nd round in girls substate

    One county team already has advanced to the second round of substate play. In the first round of the substate playoffs Monday, Goessel coasted to a 30-point victory over Northern Heights.

  • Nguyen earns a return to state

    County wrestlers competed over the weekend in Fredonia for slots at state competition Friday and Saturday at Fort Hays State University. Marion senior Brian Nguyen punched his ticket to state, finishing as runner-up Saturday.

MORE…

Email: | Also visit: Hillsboro Star-Journal and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin | © 2025 Hoch Publishing

 

Atmos Energy has a rewarding opportunity for a full-time
CONSTRUCTION OPERATOR
in Herington, Kansas. This position requires a high school diploma or GED along with a valid driver's license. We have an excellent benefit package and offer a great working environment.

Apply online www.atmosenergy.com/
careers
EOE/M/F/D/V

 

 

 

BACK TO TOP