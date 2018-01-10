HEADLINES

  • Cop vowed to 'smoke' man he shot

    Minutes after a Marion police officer shouted that he was going to “smoke him” if a holed-up Lehigh man re-emerged from a workshop, the officer fired five times from an assault rifle, killing 50-year-old Robb Stewart and ending a less-than-half-hour standoff June 20. After months of investigation by Kansas Bureau of Investigation, county attorney Courtney Boehm announced Friday that no charges would be filed against the officer, Lee Vogel, who soon afterward left the force for a police position in Plainville.

  • Lake split; county turns to students

    Nearly two dozen people jammed into Monday’s county commission meeting as rival groups of lake residents argued over how to manage the lake and its blue-green algae outbreaks. One of them, Jackie Volbrecht, criticized commissioner Randy Dallke.

  • Icy relationship great for father, son

    Bonding over a nice cold drink at a restaurant just isn’t the same as bonding over a thick layer of ice with hungry crappie underneath. Days of single-digit temperatures created perfect conditions last week for avid anglers who use their feet instead of boats to reach fishing hot spots and drill holes through five inches of ice separating them from their prey.

  • Mechanic creates decor from junk

    Wondering what to get someone who has everything? How about a unique item made of iron? That’s what Troy Hett, 43, of Tampa does. And he makes it himself.

  • Hillsboro steps in to fill economic void

    Two new directors are in, three founding directors are out, and Marion County Community Economic Development Corporation has a new interim director because of actions taken at a Monday meeting in Marion. Recurring themes of confused communication and lack of clear leadership that have hampered the group since last summer were targeted in a proposal from Hillsboro city administrator Larry Paine to offer Hillsboro economic development director Anthony Roy’s services as part-time interim director.

OTHER NEWS

  • Son's questions lead to identity theft arrest

    A son noticing several months of unusual activity on the financial accounts of his elderly mother led to the arrest Saturday of a Hillsboro woman on four counts of identity theft. Additional charges and possibly an additional arrest are likely, assistant police chief Jessey Hiebert said Monday.

  • Arson suspect hit with drug charges

    A woman already suspected of setting an October fire at her Aulne home was arrested Friday for drug violations alleged to have occurred at the same time. Julie Starks, 35, Peabody, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. on suspicion of possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia, including small bags, a glass pipe, and scales.

  • New reporter has deep roots in Marion County

    Paige Carr, a 2010 graduate of Peabody-Burns High School, this week joins the staff of the Marion County Record, Hillsboro Star-Journal, and Peabody Gazette-Bulletin. No stranger to the papers, she wrote for the Peabody Gazette-Bulletin during her high school days as Paige Barnes and in 2012 interned there while in college, where she was a staff reporter for the Butler newspaper,

  • Hospital updates Kiwanis on renovation

    Guest speaker Jeremy Ensey, chief executive officer of St. Luke Hospital and Living Center, updated Kiwanis members Tuesday about renovations being made at the living center facility. Ensey said St. Luke Foundation had raised more than $900,000 dollars to date.

  • Florence talks ball field lights

    Florence has purchased four light poles to replace ball field poles damaged by a storm several years ago. Arrangements to pick up lights given to the city were discussed at Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce dinner meeting in the city building.

  • Centre questions Opaa food service

    Board member Jesse Brunner, a frequent critic of Centre’s contract with Opaa food service, questioned at Monday’s board meeting whether Oppa’s contract, up in May, should be renewed. Superintendent Susan Beeson said Opaa’s salad bar had been a huge benefit but Opaa’s had been unable to maintain staff.

  • Planning chief quits

    A week after objecting to the county not reappointing a planning commission member, the chairman of the group resigned Monday and recommended that the person who wasn’t reappointed succeed him. Nick Kraus submitted his resignation effective immediately. He spoke Jan. 2 in opposition to Jeff Bina not being reappointed. When William Kroupa was appointed instead, he warned that members might resign.

  • Commission selects Novak

    Commissioner Dianne Novak replaced Randy Dallke as commission chairman Monday. The position normally rotates among the three commissioners. Last year, however, Lori Lalouette’s turn was skipped and Dallke took an extra turn instead. “That means that Hillsboro district was shortchanged last time,” Dallke said. “I’m going to open up to Kent.”

  • 'Salvation' secures spelling bee title

    Sarah Groening calmly stepped to the microphone, awaiting her winning word in Friday afternoon’s Marion Elementary School spelling bee at the gymnasium. With Maria Carlson still alive heading into the 11th round despite missing her previous word, Sarah easily spelled “salvation” to clinch the championship and eliminate Maria from contention.

  • Students to offer singing Valentines

    Marion High Singers will be selling singing Valentines this Valentine’s Day to help pay for a trip to Chicago in May. Customers may choose “Blue Moon” by Billy Holiday, “Your the Inspiration” by Chicago, or “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri.

  • Yes, Santa, there is a Kaden

    Looking through the eyes of a child leaves a possibility that there is hope, positivity, and good still in our presence. Like other county students, third grader Kaden Smith of Marion wrote a letter to Santa Clause in class to be published in the “Dear Santa” section in this paper.

DEATHS

  • Elmer Carson Jr.

    Services for Elmer Allen Carson Jr., 70, of Emporia, who died Jan. 3, will be 10 a.m. Friday at Charter Funeral Home, 501 W. 6th St., Emporia. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, also at the funeral home.

  • Twila Lackey

    Services for former Peabody resident Twila Lackey, 74, who died Thursday at Via Christi Hospital, St. Francis, were Tuesday at Peabody Christian Church. Survivors include husband Steven Lackey of Hutchinson, daughter Genni Wilson of Hutchinson, son Warren Partridge of Peabody, daughter Angie Harvey of Wichita, 12 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

  • Betty Roth

    Services for Betty Darlene Roth, 89, of Navarre, who died Jan. 3, will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Woodbine United Methodist Church. A noon luncheon will precede. She was born July 23, 1928, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, to Robert M. and Dorothy (England) Wright.

  • Norma Urbanek

    Services for Norma Regina Urbanek, 91, who died Sunday at McPherson Health and Rehabilitation Center will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, McPherson, with Rosary preceding Mass. Graveside services and interment will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Newton.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Florence Beardmore

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    LaVaughn Klose

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Cheryl Silhan

DOCKET

FARM

  • Family's goal: raising own food

    When Evan and Becki Yoder of Peabody were married in 1983, their goal was to live as naturally and healthfully as possible. From the looks of their farm 34 years later, they have accomplished that. It includes a variety of livestock and a large garden, all for food. The Yoders maintain a sheep herd and raise chickens for eggs and meat. They also have a few pigs, cattle, and buffalo for meat. Becki plants a large garden from plants grown from seed in a small greenhouse on the farm. She puts up a lot of produce. Last fall, for example, she canned 30 gallons of tomato sauce.

  • Boy, show swine build bond

    While most teens spent the day after Christmas tinkering with their presents, Landon Roberts, 14, was busy loading up his 388-pound show pig, Lucy, to head out with his family and two other competitors to the Arizona National Livestock Show in Phoenix. Landon acquired Lucy from her breeder immediately after she was weaned. From there began a tight knit relationship between boy and show pig.

  • New co-op manager has a familiar face

    John Ottensmeier, 35, may be the new Cooperative Grain and Supply branch manager at Marion, but he is no stranger to farmers. He took over as manager Jan. 1 but has worked there for 12 years, mainly in the warehouse and feed barns and as elevator supervisor. He also was involved with sales of anhydrous and other products.

  • Animals need special care in cold

    Deep cold, as the county recently experienced, creates special needs for animals. Peabody veterinarian Virginia Skinner recommends owners use heated water dishes and stock tank heaters, and check animals’ water three times a day.

OPINION

  • Getting back to murky

    When I was a kid growing up on the east bank of Mud Creek in Marion (and yes, to the kids it was Mud, not Luta), floods were things of wonder. I would run down the hill behind the house to see rising waters consuming my favorite play space among the trees. I loved tagging along with my dad to the Main St. bridge to watch silted milk-chocolate floodwater make the measuring pole slowly disappear. Seeing rowboats downtown was the best.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Becoming a farm chicken

  • LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:

    Lake chief, Church and state

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Clarifications

PEOPLE

  • Card showers requested for 99th birthday

    The family of Evelyn Hensley is requesting a card shower to honor her 99th birthday Jan. 22. A longtime Tampa resident, she moved to Winfield in 2003 to be near her daughters.

  • Card showers requested for 90th birthday

    The family of Jim Hett of Marion is requesting a card shower for his 90th birthday Monday. Hett was born Jan. 15, 1928, to John and Rena Hett in rural Marion County. He married Carol Oblander on May 25, 1952.

  • Program rewards reading to preschoolers

    Children age 5 and younger who read with a parent can win prizes for each 100 books read. Registrations for the nationwide “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program are being accepted locally at Marion City Library.

  • Author to talk about perfectionism

    The book offers practical Biblical and psychological advice on seeking excellence without pathologically expecting perfection.

  • Museum seeks volunteers

    Marion Historical Museum is seeking volunteers to serve as docents, clerks, fund-raisers, gardeners, janitors, and other roles. More information is available by leaving a message at (620) 382-9134.

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Center prepares for new year, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

SPORTS AND SCHOOL

  • New athletic director hired

    A physical education teacher from Manhattan will become Marion schools’ activities director in August. Brian Schuh will assume activity director duties, which includes athletics, for both high and middle schools and also will teach classes.

  • Centre teams roll to easy victories

    Centre boys and girls teams each won easy victories Friday at Herington. The girls won, 42-27; the boys, 53-35. The girls led the entire way. Alyssa Espinoza got it started with a 3-point shot and Kate Basore had consecutive baskets, and Samantha Espinoza and Becca Casey also scored in the first quarter, which ended with Centre leading 11-10.

  • Palic 2nd, team 12th at Norton

    Of all the vicious meets on the Marion Warrior wrestling team’s schedule, Saturday’s J.R. Durham Invitational at Norton is about as stiff of competition there is this time of year in Class 3-2-1A. With a few Nebraska teams in the field, along with many ranked northern Kansas teams from all classes, Norton provides a good tune-up for late February.

  • Marion girls cruise, boys lose at Ell-Saline

    Marion High girls’ basketball opened the new year in style with a blowout 49-24 road win over Ell-Saline. Officials were overly generous with their whistles, calling 51 fouls on both teams. Marion players scored almost as many points from the free throw line, 23, as Ell-Saline scored altogether.

  • Chili and hoops a hot combo for good cause

    Marion-Florence FFA chapter president Carley Stapleford is counting on chili lovers to come through in a big way Friday as she and other FFA members dish up meals at the Sports and Aquatics Center to raise money for firefighters. Stapleford developed the idea for the fundraiser while attending a leadership conference in Washington, District of Columbia, last summer.

  • Marion Middle School Honor Rolls

  • bowling league results

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Centre and Marion

UPCOMING

  • Blood drive planned for Jan. 18

    The drive, sponsored by Key Club at Marion High School, includes a competition that could lead to a student scholarship.

  • Fermented foods class planned

    Fermented foods, from classics like sauerkraut to trendy drinks like Kobucha tea, will be the topic of classes at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 and Feb. 17 at Hillsboro City Hall. Amelia Breugem will offer a sampling of recipes and a 21-day plan for beginners to introduce to their diet more of the beneficial probiotics that fermented foods contain.

  • Senior citizens board to meet

    Senior Citizens of Marion County will meet at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 at Hillsboro Senior Center. Lunch reservations are being accepted at (620) 947-2304 and (620) 382-3580. Requests for transportation are being accepted until Jan. 18.

  • Calendar of events

MORE…

