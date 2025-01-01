HEADLINES

  • No more salvaged police cars?

    Marion’s police department, which recently has purchased only salvaged vehicles as squad cars, may be switching to buying only new vehicles and replacing them every 120,000 miles. “I think I’m gonna cry,” Mayor Mike Powers said. “It makes me so happy that this is the kind of thing that we need to start doing. We need to go forward and do things with a plan as opposed to just reacting to things.”

  • Panel to help pick chief

    A four-member panel will help select a new fire chief for Marion. Former chief Chris Killough resigned Sept. 5 and was replaced Sept. 8 on an interim basis by former Florence fire chief Mark Slater.

  • Emaciated dogs seized in cruelty case

    Marion police are awaiting a veterinarian’s assessment of two emaciated dogs police took to the clinic after seizing them from property in the 300 block of S. Cedar St. after receiving a call that dogs were being abused there. Chief Aaron Slater said no dogs were found when officer Kaylan Miles went to the address Friday.

  • Big meth bust inmate seeks release

    An Arizona man jailed since Aug. 27 for allegedly possessing as many as 54,000 doses of methamphetamine filed suit Monday claiming he is being wrongfully held in jail. Wichita lawyer Christopher O’Hara filed a writ of habeas corpus on behalf of Ramon Maldonado Alfaro, 30, Glendale, Arizona. The writ claims Maldonado Alfaro is being illegally detained because no criminal charges have been filed.

  • Documentary to focus on area's Mennonite heritage

    A newly completed documentary, “Grains of Glory, The Kansas Mennonite Story,” features Marion County residents. The documentary tells of Mennonite migration to central Kansas and their vital role in making Kansas “the breadbasket of the world” by transforming Kansas agriculture with Turkey Red wheat.

  • No objection as county approves $31.5 million budget

    Nobody came to speak Monday at a county budget hearing, and no commission members had anything to say, so commissioners cast a unanimous vote to approve a $31,538,822 budget for 2026. The budget imposes a revenue-neutral tax rate, meaning the county will get the same amount of property tax this coming year as it did this year.

  • Talking books to be at library

    People who have trouble reading because of blindness, poor vision; or other reading disabilities are able to enjoy books at no cost. Representatives of Kansas Talking Books are coming to Marion to explain how the program works.

  • Hillsboro man to help pick academy students

    A Hillsboro man will help select Kansas applicants to attend military academies. Michael James, executive director of administration and finance at Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology and a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, will be part of a 20-member board selected by Senator Jerry Moran that reviews applications and interviews candidates.

  • Hillsboro takes aim on dilapidated properties

    Hillsboro City Council voted Tuesday to schedule hearings Nov. 4 on two nuisance properties. The properties are at 310 N. Washington St., owned by Dennis Gora, and 401 S. Ash St., owned by Wilbert J. Bartel.

  • Local couples place at golf invitational

    Wes and Connie Glock and Brad and Jeannie Wildin of Marion were the top local finishers in Marion Country Club’s 33rd annual couples invitational Sept. 7. Thirty-one teams from Andover, Burrton, Concordia, El Dorado, Hillsboro, Hutchinson, Marysville, McPherson, Newton, Olathe, Oxford, Salina, Shawnee, Valley Center, and Wichita competed in the 18-hole event along with Marion golfers.

  • Elinor Kliewer

    Services for Elinor Kliewer, 91, Hillsboro, who died Sept. 7 at Kidron Bethel in North Newton, have not yet been scheduled. Born Dec. 8, 1933, in Mt. Lake, Minnesota to Henry and Emma (Boese) Ewert, she married Jonah Kliewer on June 24, 1955, in Reedley, California.

    Ben Klenda

    Joyce Padgett

    Elaine Phillips

  • Doing a number on the media

    You’re holding in your hand a rarity that happens only once every eight years on average. No, you won’t be able to make a fortune selling it to some collector. But it’s unusual all the same. This week’s paper is issue No. 53 of Volume 156. Normally, we think of a year as having 52 weeks, not 53. But do the math. Divide 365 days by 7 days and you get 52 weeks with a remainder of one day. Add to that one day the extra day we get from leap year every fourth year (except in century years not evenly divisible by 400) and you can see why we occasionally need a 53rd issue.

    'Give us this day . . .'

    Correction

