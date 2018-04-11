HEADLINES

  • Woman charged with five felonies strikes plea deal

    A Marion woman alleged to have tried to prevent a witness or victim from reporting alleged indecent liberties with a child by her husband struck a plea-deal Monday that got four felony charges dismissed and one reduced to a lesser charge. Sheila K. Thouvenell, 51, appeared in district court to plead guilty to a single charge of interference with law enforcement.

  • High-speed chase leads to arrests

    A Marion couple that led officers on a high-speed chase Thursday from Marion to Hillsboro, allegedly to obtain medical treatment for a juvenile, landed in jail with a long list of suspected offenses. At 6:10 p.m. April 4, a sheriff’s deputy radioed dispatch that he was “trying to get a Cavalier stopped with two occupants” in the 500 block of Cedar St. in Marion.

  • It's all in the marketing for hotel owner

    Historic Elgin Hotel owner Tammy Ensey knows she got something special when she and her husband, Jeremy, bought the property from Jim and Nancy Cloutier. Investing heavily in renovations to the hotel, the Cloutiers created an elegant environment ripe for the Enseys’ plans for a destination hotel.

  • Derby car ordinance dies

    A proposed ordinance that would have added stipulations for operation and storage of demolition derby cars in town died Monday when Marion city council took no action. The proposed ordinance, originally requested by mayor Todd Heitschmidt, would have limited where and how many derby cars could be stored in town and required owners to pay $25 to register them. It would also have limited running or working on the cars to daytime hours.

  • Commissioners wrangle over health plan

    A decision to be made about health insurance at Monday’s county commission meeting turned into a clash over who would take priority: employees or taxpayers. When all was said and done, single employees ended up having to pay more for health insurance, families a little less, and spectators got to see a tiny bit of fireworks.

  • City sues former business

    The city of Marion has filed a lawsuit against a couple who signed a $269,238 lease-purchase agreement two years ago on a building to operate a business they have apparently closed. The city seeks $28,327.63 in unpaid rent, plus interest, costs of the lawsuit, and compensation for any damages to the building, from John and Amy Minor, doing business as JALM Business Group.

  • New quarry is open for business near Lincolnville

    Several large mechanical diggers and a crushing and screening machine are busy producing base rock at a new quarry at 290th and Zebulon Rds, 3½ miles east of Lincolnville. The quarry is the latest of four operated in central Kansas by Bergkamp Construction of Wichita. The others are at Towanda, El Dorado, and Sun City.

  • Custom metalwork is trademark of store

    Visitors to Prairie Oaks Designs on Florence’s Main Street are greeted by country western music wafting through the air. Inside, they find a variety of custom-made metal cutouts, word signs, and wall hangings dispersed among jewelry displays, pillows, clothing, and candles.

  • Historic Matfield Green ranch headquarters re-opens

    An area historic Flint Hills ranch headquarters dedicated to prairie heritage education has reopened to tourists. Pioneer Bluffs, a National Register Historic District site located one mile north of Matfield Green on K-177, features a 1908 farm house with works by local artists, a restored 1915 barn, and distinctive mile-long limestone fence. Educational and cultural events are offered throughout the tourist season.

  • Narcotic painkillers receive scrutiny

    As news of an opioid drug epidemic continues to garner national attention, local health professionals and law enforcement are doing what they can to see that is doesn’t spread here. People know about addiction caused by illegal narcotics such as helium and opium, but prescription drugs that are used to treat pain can also become addictive. These include morphine, Demerol, Oxycontin, Percodan, Percocet, and Tylox, along with drugs with opioid additives such as Robitussin A-C and Tylenol with Codeine.

  • StoryWalk couples literacy and exercise

    Marion County parents, along with their children, will have the opportunity to experience next week the first StoryWalk event held for the county. Marion County K-State Research and Extension office, in collaboration with Parents as Teachers, Families and Communities Together, and early intervention services are sponsoring the event.

  • Missing eighth grader found

    An eighth grader who ate breakfast at Centre schools Friday and then went missing was found to have returned to his home. Superintendent Susan Beeson said authorities were called when the school was unable to locate the parents as soon as the student went missing.

  • Linemen keep electricity flowing through the countryside

    Seven linemen are employed by Flint Hills Rural Electric Cooperative to work out of a warehouse at 412 S. Cedar St. in Hillsboro. They have a combined 147 years of experience. Sheldon Miles, line foreman, has been there for 33 years; Scott Kelsey, 32 years; line superintendent Tim Jirak, 30 years; Lloyd Anderson, 18 years; Brent Unruh, 13 years; Brock Nieman, 11 years; and John Stohs, 10 years.

  • Norman Epp

    Services for Norman F. Epp, 78, who died Friday in Hillsboro, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Parkview Mennonite Brethren Church, Hillsboro, with interment preceding at 10 a.m. at Gnadenau Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro. He was born Jan. 14, 1940, to Edwin F. and Margaret (Flaming) Epp in Hillsboro. He married Rosella M. Ediger August 4, 1961 in Henderson, Nebraska. He worked in construction and farming for many years.

  • IN MEMORIAM:

    Mary Ada Glenn

  • Lamb sale draws buyers and sellers

    People from throughout Kansas and Oklahoma attended the annual Stars of Kansas club lamb sale Sunday at Stardust Sheep
    Farm at rural Lincolnville. Sherry Nelson, owner of Stardust Sheep Farm, offered 27 lambs for sale. Breeders from Overland Park, Newton, and Oklahoma consigned another 25 lambs.

  • When it comes to conservation, it's personal

    Those who believe conservation is a synonym for giving something up would likely change their minds if they dropped by the Marion office of the Natural Resources Conservation Service and had a chat with supervisory district conservationist Matt Meyerhoff. “That’s one of the important parts of economics, to make sure we’re helping someone and not making them give up something on their operation,” Meyerhoff said.

  • Mid-Kansas Coop organizes food drive

    Mid-Kansas Cooperative Community Involvement is organizing their sixth annual food drive to support local food banks. Throughout April, they will collect non-perishable food and toiletry items. “We called local food banks to ask what they are in dire need of and they requested items such as detergent, shampoo, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and non-perishable foods,” said Lamont Turcotte, plant manager at Groveland location and MKC Community Involvement Committee member.

  • New disaster assistance for livestock

    Ag producers with livestock and honeybees affected by disasters may be eligible for a piece of $34 million allocated to Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish Program. More information about this and other disaster-related assistance is available through the USDA Service Center, 303 Eisenhower Dr., Marion.

  • Distance makes

    I’m willing to bet you finished that one before your eyes ever moved down to this paragraph: Distance makes the heart grow fonder. If that’s truly the case, then we should soon see a gradual warming trend between county commissioners Dianne Novak and Randy Dallke.

  • ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:

    Receiving the gift

  • CORRECTIONS:

    Corrections and Clarifications

  • Scout leader receives award

    Brenda Soyez of Marion had a retirement goal of being a scout leader for her grandchildren. She partially fulfilled that when she was a Cub Scout pack leader for grandson Devin.

  • 20th Century Club has salad potluck meal

    20th Century Club members met April 2 at Marion Presbyterian church for a salad potluck. Margaret Pickering and Dorothy Youk were hostesses. Peggy Blackman gave a program about Marion County Historical Society.

  • Neo-Century views quilting process

    Neo-Century Club members visited the home of Vickie and Vince Schroeder on April 2 and learned about their Tallgrass Longarm Quilting business. They watched as Vickie demonstrated the capabilities of her quilting machine. Virginia Heerey and Bea Kelsey were hostesses.

  • Holt and Wallen wed in New Zealand

    Andy Holt, formerly of Marion, and Rachael Wallen, formerly of Auckland, New Zealand, were united in marriage Feb. 3 at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Christchurch, New Zealand. The bride’s sister, Stephanie Wallen of Whangarei, New Zealand, served as maid of honor. Kirsty Wadsworth of Levin, New Zealand, was bridesmaid. The groom’s brother, William Holt of Cleveland, Ohio, served as best man. Louis Holt of Hampstead, North Carolina, was groomsman. The groom’s uncle, A.J. Cameron of Roeland Park, read scripture.

  • BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS:

    Karly Sue Chaffee, Theodore Ray Williams

  • SENIOR CENTER:

    Lunch Bunch visits, Menu

  • MEMORIES:

    10, 25, 40, 55, 70, 110, 140 years ago

  • MEMORIES IN FOCUS:

    An honest-to-goodness horse trader

  • Warriors sweep Moundridge

    If you’re a winless team looking to get on track, Marion’s probably not the opponent teams want to see. The Moundridge Wildcats found that out firsthand Thursday with the visiting Warrior baseball and softball teams leaving with a combined 4-0 record.

  • Marion-Florence FFA takes first in ag mechanics

    Marion-Florence FFA students took individual and team firsts April 4 in a south-central district agriculture mechanical and technical systems event at McPherson High School. Combine harvesting systems provided the context for tests and practicums which included reading and interpreting electrical wiring diagrams; identifying parts and using the “Go Harvest” app for a John Deere combine; shielded metal arc welding; small engine measuring and tool identification; grain harvest loss practicum; and team-based engine mount construction.

  • Centre FFA competes in ag mechanics, veterinary events

    The Greenhand veterinary science team from Centre placed third in a South Central FFA District competition April 4 at McPherson. Dillon Knepp placed third, and Cailey Barney placed ninth. Other members were Lane Methvin, Tyler Nickel, Dakota Gardner, Cecilia Rziha, Cameron Spohn, Elias Jirak, Samantha Engler, and Montana Hayes. The Senior Division team included Emma David, Avery Williams, Alexis Craney, Becca Casey, Gracie Luna, and KJ Hudson. Competition included math, procedural, anatomy and physiology, and business operations.

  • Centre purchases ALICE online training material

    After a report from facilities manager Richard Idleman on Monday, Centre board of education voted to approve a three-year contract for ALICE online training for teachers and staff for $4,080. The acronym stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate. The program teaches people how to react to an active shooter incident in their building.

  • Basore wins javelin at Marion

    Just two Centre track members placed at Marion Relays Thursday, but one of them took first place in javelin. Kate Basore set a new meet record with a 128-foot, 9-inch throw.

  • BOWLING:

    Bowling Results

  • SCHOOL MENUS:

    Marion and Centre

  • Voice/piano students to perform

    Voice and piano students of Anita Hancock will be performing in a recital at 3 p.m. Saturday in USD 408 Performing Arts Center, Marion. Students are Addy Ash, Alexandra and Maria Carlson, Aubrey, Kalea, and Cadence Craig, Carter Darrow, Anani and Shaliah Ensley, Hugh Guetterman, Shyla and Shyann Harris, Allie and Hailey Harshman, Dawson Jones, Grace Kruse, Kaelynn and Peyton Metro, Haiti Schafers, Jayden and Mia Spencer, Jenny Stapleford, and Abby and Kenna Wesner.

  • Quilt show runs through Saturday

    Marion City Library has more than two dozen quilts and wall hangings on display in the Santa Fe Room. The exhibit is available during regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will run through Saturday.

  • Calendar of events

