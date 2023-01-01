HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Round bails of hay sit in front of Marion's larger water tower as both Marion and Hillsboro prepare for arts and crafts festivals this weekend.



Calleigh Soyez and her lamb, Parker, strike a pose Saturday at the Kansas State fairgrounds after placing ninth in a market lamb show. She brought home second, seventh, and ninth place in market lamb and eighth place with her commercial ewe.



Uber driver Rajabu Boboko talks to a Marion firefighter after his car caught fire Thursday on US-56/77.