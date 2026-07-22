BREAKING NEWS
UPDATED AFTER PRINT DEADLINE
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Former commissioner Dan Holub was selected Thursday to fill the 4th District commissioner vacancy created by the death July 10 of Dave Crofoot.
Once formally named by the governor, he will serve until the end of the year after his selection by Republican precinct committeemen and committeewomen.
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Nine of 12 towns in Marion County have put residents on notice that property taxes may increase.
The jurisdictions responded to a state deadline Monday to declare whether they expect to exceed the “revenue-neutral rate” that would bring them the same total property tax money as this year.
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In spite of national anxiety about hacked voting machines — including assertions by a former county commissioner this week that local polling equipment is vulnerable — election workers say the system here is pretty simple.
You mark your ballot, either the old-fashioned way with a pen on a paper ballot or via a touch screen that marks votes on a paper that looks like a grocery receipt. Either way, a paper ballot is fed by the voter into a stout black tabulator that looks like an ATM on wheels.
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The season of candidate forums is upon Marion County.
The Record will sponsor a candidate forum for the contested 4th District county commissioner seat and the 70th District state representative seat from 1:15 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Community Center.
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Luna blazed through the first obstacles of the dog track and hopped up on the mid-course podium to sit for a required five count. There she stayed, posing.
Her owner, Ruby Schmidt, 15, implored her to move on to the final obstacles, finally urging the tiny 8-inch Havanese Yorkie to abandon her perch and finish the course.
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A 14-year-old Hillsboro resident may face burglary and felony criminal damage charges after allegedly breaking the door of the Hillsboro Ampride early Sunday and stealing two packs of gum.
Surveillance footage showed the burglary occurred at 3:41 a.m., assistant chief Randal Brazil said.
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Due to a statewide referee shortage, Centre High School was forced to swap a couple of Friday Night Lights for Thursday Night Lights in the upcoming football season.
The Cougars will play Altoona-Midway on Sept. 17 and Elyria Christian on Oct. 22. Kickoff for both is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Centre.
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When a tornado slammed into his farmhouse March 2, 1970, Warren Windsor and his wife, Donna, ran to their two children, sleeping upstairs. The door to the stairs was jammed.
He yanked it open, and saw sky. He raced up the steps to the room of his son, Randy, 12.The roof was gone. His son was not there.
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Marion City Council voted Monday to set a new ceiling for property taxes that could increase tax revenue by half a percent.
The council wants to exceed the “revenue-neutral rate”by setting a tax rate ceiling that could bring in $44,000 more.
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Two city billboards soon will be replaced after Marion City Council unanimously approved the upgrades Monday.
Total costs will be close to $40,000. Miracle Signs of Wichita provided estimates.
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A proposed zoning change that would restrict competitors wanting to open another hospital in Marion seems to be moving forward despite firm opposition from the city’s planning commission.
City council members unanimously voted Monday to send the ordinance back to the planning commission for review before the council schedules a final vote.
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Hillsboro has not identified enough money for several planned projects, including an airport improvement requiring about $40,000 from the city, interim administrator Michael Webb told city council members Tuesday.
The airport account contains only $2,000 to $3,000, Webb said.
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Hillsboro’s Public Building Commission took another step toward construction of a new fire station Tuesday, approving issuance of a request for qualifications for construction management services on the estimated $4.6 million project.
The proposed 15,000-square-foot station would include five drive-through bays, one single-load bay and 5,200 square feet of office and operations space.
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A new format for state Babe Ruth/Cal Ripken baseball tournaments was tested over the weekend in Hillsboro.
Instead of separate locations for each age division, the under-10, under-12, and under-16 tournaments were held Friday to Sunday at Hillsboro Sports Complex.
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County officials are weighing a fiberoptic project on farmland in the southwest corner of the county, slow-walking the proposal to mollify public anxiety about potential connection to data centers.
Goessel farmer Matthew Voth asked the planning and zoning board Thursday for a conditional-use permit to build an in-line-amplifier on a piece of his farmland on Alamo Rd. between 70th and 80th Rds.
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Services for Joan Harmon, 91, who died July 15, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Durham.
Burial will be an hour before the services at Durham Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.
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A memorial service for Perri Spencer, 22, who died July 11, was 10 a.m. Monday at Peabody United Methodist Church. A meal followed. Burial was in Burns Cemetery.
Born Sept. 17, 2003, in Wichita to Tom and Tina Spencer, Sarah Anne Spencer was diagnosed at age 17 with autism.
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IN MEMORIAM: David Crofoot
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IN MEMORIAM: Keith Martin
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Persistent sweltering under a relentless sun and yard signs sprouting faster than weeds — almost as fast as they did after a hailstorm — mean it’s time for a few cutting remarks about taxes.
This time around, we get a triple whammy — local budget season, a primary election, and the oddity of a handful of partisans deciding who will fill a commissioner vacancy just days before real voters try to do the same.
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ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY: Getting my ducks in a row
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AMERICA AT 250: Moral clarity inspires both trust and opposition
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Durham and Flint Hills Counterpoint, a land conservancy group in Peabody, got $10,000 in Kansas Arts Commission grants Tuesday. They are among 91 groups to get a total of $750,000.
Durham got $6,940 for public arts and murals, while Flint Hills Counterpoint got $3,321 for “arts everywhere,” according to a release. It seems likely that Durham may use some of the money it got to commission artist Ellamonique Baccus to paint a mural on the north wall of Main Street Café.
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Marion-Florence schools will switch to Apptegy Rooms as its primary communication platform to comply with new state law regulating school communications. The platform will allow school staff and families to communicate through a single app.
Messaging between families and educators is scheduled to begin Aug. 18. Families who have not downloaded the app are encouraged to do so before then. Questions can be answered during enrollment on July 30.
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Pioneer Bluffs will sponsor its annual Day of the Cowboy starting with an ice cream social at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. A program about the cow horse — including a guest speaker and panel of experts — will follow around 7 p.m. More information is available at (620) 753-3484, and info@pioneerbluffs.com.
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MEMORIES: 10,
20,
30,
40,
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60,
70,
110,
150 years ago