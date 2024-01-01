Marion County RECORD
Vol. 156 , No. 16
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025
Marion, KS 66861
HEADLINES
Clerk, raid dominate year's news
Looking ahead to 2025 surely must be more pleasant than looking back on 2024, a year in which unprecedented state and even national and international attention continued to be thrust upon Marion County. Two topics drew overwhelming attention in 2024, and both are likely to have continuing impact — hopefully, more positively — in 2025.
Hopes and fears for 2025
County debates charging for special road work
County commissioners spent the bulk of an hour last week trying to come up with policies on how the county charges for special requests for wider culverts, additional road rock, and dust-settling sand. Road and bridge supervisor Steve Hudson told commissioners he was uncomfortable dealing with requests from property owners without guidance from commissioners.
Perilous gas leak quickly contained
Potential disaster was averted Thursday after a machine boring to install fiberoptic cable hit an unmarked gas service line, ripping it away from a gas main. “Ooh, lots and lots of gas was escaping,” Marion Fire Chief Chris Killough said. “Fumes in the area were bad, bad, bad.”
FOR THE RECORD
Accidents reported
County jail arrests and bookings
Deeds recorded
Emergency dispatches
Offenses reported
Police activity reports
Traffic Division cases
OPINION
New year, old problems; no resolutions in sight
I’ve finally found a New Year’s resolution I can keep. I’m going to resolve to listen to the same old resolutions from others year after year. I’ll hear about promises to lose weight, pay off debt, keep tempers in check, and do nice things for others. And I’ll be able to hear them make the exact same unfilled promises next year. Wouldn’t it be nice if governments made the types of promises citizens do — and actually kept a few of them?
ANOTHER DAY IN THE COUNTRY:
Alloh, alloh? Who's calling?
LETTERS:
Wildcat victory?
,
MAGA-mea
PEOPLE
MEMORIES:
15
,
30
,
45
,
60
,
75
,
105
,
145 years ago
