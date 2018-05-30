HOVER OVER IMAGE TO ENLARGE IT



Eastbound drivers on US-56 had an opportunity Sunday evening to see a wind-rippled flag, high atop Countryside Feed in Hillsboro, framed by a rising moon two days short of being full. Eastbound drivers on US-56 had an opportunity Sunday evening to see a wind-rippled flag, high atop Countryside Feed in Hillsboro, framed by a rising moon two days short of being full.



Melanie Ensey of rural Marion and her 22-month-old grandson, Ezra, interact with Shorty, a 3 1/2-year-old cow that was born deformed and has become a family pet. Melanie Ensey of rural Marion and her 22-month-old grandson, Ezra, interact with Shorty, a 3 1/2-year-old cow that was born deformed and has become a family pet.



A discouraged tradition re-emerged last week when the year of this year's graduating class was emblazoned on a Marion water tower. This time, however, it was done in duct tape. A discouraged tradition re-emerged last week when the year of this year's graduating class was emblazoned on a Marion water tower. This time, however, it was done in duct tape.